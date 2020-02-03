Handmaid's Tale season 4 is going to come much later than expected

From Digital Spy

The Handmaid's Tale fans were dealt some disappointing news in January when it was revealed that the release of season four had been pushed back.

Previous series had followed a fairly standard launch schedule – one and two both aired in April (2017 and 2018 respectively), with three coming slightly later (June 2019).

This had led us to assume that season four could arrive at some point this summer, although Redditor u/OfHolland warned us that the wait might be a bit longer than usual.

Unfortunately, executive producer Warren Littlefield later confirmed this.

So, why the delay? We've done some digging, and here's everything you need to know.

Why has season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale been delayed?

The Handmaid's Tale editor Wendy Hallam-Martin had previously hinted at the wait, telling the Mayday Podcast that production wouldn't even start until March.

She explained: "They're already writing so it's gonna take a while to act out the next season."

Also playing a part was the publication of Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments, which came out in September.

Wendy added: "And then we have Margaret Atwood's new book coming along — The Testaments. That will dictate a lot of what happens in the next season and we'll see where we go with The Testaments."

What impact will the delay have?

While not necessarily a direct impact of the delay, it does look as though season four will be shorter than its predecessors.

After The Handmaid’s Tale debuted its first series with 10 episodes, Hulu released the second and third seasons with 13 episodes each. However, the upcoming season will return with a shorter episode count.

According to Indiewire, season four will be 10 episodes long. Apparently, the decision was "100 percent creative" and backed by both Hulu and MGM.

We also imagine there may be a knock-on effect with potential future seasons.

