Handmaid's Tale sets season 6 production date following delays

The Handmaid's Tale has set a production date for its sixth and final season following delays.

Production for season 6 of the Hulu series was initially set to begin in 2023 with a premiere in the autumn of 2024. However, due to strikes, that schedule was significantly delayed.

Speaking to Deadline, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich, who is responsible for overseeing content for Hulu Originals, said season six will begin production this summer for a premiere in 2025.

The Handmaid's Tale was renewed for a sixth season ahead of the season 5 debut, with show bosses confirming that June's (Elisabeth Moss) journey would finally come to a close.

In season 5, June faced the consequences for her role in Commander Waterford’s (Joseph Fiennes) murder while navigating her changed life and confronting his widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

Elsewhere in the fifth instalment, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) attempted to reform Gilead alongside Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Nick (Max Minghella) while June, Luke (O.T. Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) fought Gilead from afar.

Previously speaking about the end of the show, creator, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller said: "It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and the chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

"We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point."

Meanwhile, a spin off series based on Margaret Atwood's novel The Testaments is currently in development and is said to pick up years after season 6.

The Handmaid's Tale streams on Hulu in the US and both Channel 4 and Prime Video in the UK.

