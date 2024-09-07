The Handmaid's Tale shares exciting season 6 update

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale can finally rejoice, with the production for the sixth and final season now underway and a release window confirmed.

The dystopian series is set in the aftermath of a second American Civil War, with fertile women – dubbed ‘Handmaids’ – being subjected to slavery as their bodies become a possession of the oppressive state.

Following the conclusion of the fifth season back in 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting for the final instalment to hit the screen, and they now have an update as the social media channels announced that production was underway.

“Guess who's back? Production on the final season has officially started. #TheHandmaidsTale will return Spring 2025,” read the caption on Instagram, with the post including a photo of lead star Elisabeth Moss holding a clapperboard.

Fans took to the comment section to express their joy at the announcement, with one writing: “Honestly I have been DYING for this season to come out, but considering it is the final season it’s good that it has plenty of time to be done perfectly 🙏🏼.”

“Perfect!! That’s enough time to watch the entire series again so I can be ready!! 🙌👏,” wrote a second fan, with a third referencing the extended wait as they remarked: “Finally😭😭😭It‘s been three years!!”

Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Bruce Miller, who adapted Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel in creating the show, previously spoke about the conclusion, saying: “It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and the chillingly relevant world. We are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”

The Handmaid's Tale streams on Hulu in the US and both Channel 4 and Prime Video in the UK.

