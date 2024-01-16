'Handsome' Nigel Farage makes surprise appearance at Trump's victory party

Nigel Farage reacts to Trump's win at his caucus night watch party on Monday - Zach Boyden-Holmes

Nigel Farage made a surprise appearance at a party celebrating Donald Trump’s sweeping victory in the Republican Iowa caucus.

The former Brexit Party leader, a long-standing supporter of Mr Trump, told The Telegraph at the caucus night party that the ex-president was on track to win re-election in November.

“I can’t see it being Biden,” he said, pointing to his falling approval ratings and “polling in the swing states in the last couple of months”.

Mr Farage was singled out as a 'handsome guy' earlier in the day by Mr Trump - EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Mr Farage added that Vivek Ramaswamy, who endorsed Mr Trump and pulled out of the race to become nominee after finishing fourth in Iowa, had a “big future” ahead of him.

Mr Trump attacked Mr Ramaswamy on social media earlier this week, accusing him of “campaign tricks”.

“At the end of the day, the king doesn’t like anyone challenging him,” Mr Farage said. “But I think he’s interesting.”

Earlier on Monday, the honorary Reform UK president appeared at a rally for Mr Trump’s supporters, during which the ex-president hailed him as a “handsome guy”.

“I’m just looking at this handsome guy,” Mr Trump said. “He’s been a backer of mine from day one.”