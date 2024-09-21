HandyDART workers reach tentative agreement with Transdev: union

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

VANCOUVER — The union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver says a tentative agreement has been reached with the company that runs the door-to-door transit service, after an 18-day strike and months of bargaining.

The Amalgamated Transit Union says Local 1724 will hold a ratification vote in the coming days.

About 600 HandyDART employees had been on strike since early September, pausing all service except essential medical trips.

The union says the new contract includes significant wage increases.

It says key issues included staffing shortages and high worker turnover due to poor compensation compared with other transit jobs in the region.

Transdev is the contracted operator of HandyDART, which serves people who are unable to navigate the conventional transit system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Identity of Quebec mother charged with murdering 5-year-old son is revealed

    The identity of the mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son has been made public.Karyne Légaré was arrested Wednesday after Quebec provincial police found her son unresponsive inside a home around 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community located 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal. The boy's death was confirmed not long after. A publication ban had been put in place to prevent the release of any information that could identify the young victim. The five-year-old boy's name is Tommy P

  • Kentucky judge shot and killed in chambers, sheriff charged with murder: Officials

    Investigators are searching for a motive after a Kentucky sheriff was arrested for allegedly gunning down a judge in his chambers, officials said. Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins at the Letcher County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, according to officials. A 911 caller reported shots being fired inside the courthouse, and responders found Mullins, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said.

  • Diddy’s arrest caught on video: See the fallen rapper in handcuffs at NYC hotel

    He remains in custody after being denied bail

  • Staff allows sexual assault of mom with dementia, saying she ‘consented,’ lawsuit says

    The Washington assisted living facility reported she was “enjoying” herself during one of the assaults, the lawsuit says.

  • Titan submersible malfunctioned days prior to the fatal dive, former scientific director testifies

    A former OceanGate scientific director said the Titan submersible suffered a malfunction six days before imploding in June 2023, killing all five people on board.

  • 14-year-old found dead near Hells Angels club in Beauce region

    Quebec's public security minister says he is shocked by reports that a 14-year-old boy was found dead near a criminal biker club in Quebec's Beauce region.Citing unnamed sources, Radio-Canada and several other media outlets have reported that the body was discovered outside a known Hells Angels training club in Frampton, Que., on Monday.The teenager had travelled to the area from Montreal, according to the sources, and was armed with an AK-47-style assault rifle. Provincial police would not conf

  • A couple found the Kentucky highway shooter's remains by being bounty hunters for a week, they say

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Days after a shooter attacked an interstate and disappeared, leaving a Kentucky community scared and on guard, Fred and Sheila McCoy decided to lace up their boots for the first time in a long time and spend days in rugged terrain searching until, finally, they found a body.

  • Woman sues Florida sheriff after mistaken arrest lands her in jail on Christmas

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jennifer Heath Box had few worries as she exited her cruise ship at Fort Lauderdale’s port on Christmas Eve 2022.

  • Madeline Soto’s Mom Claims She Was 'Oblivious' to Boyfriend’s Alleged Sex Abuse, Even Though They All Shared Bed

    Madeline Soto, 13, disappeared in February, and her mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is now accused by police of murdering her

  • Vermont Politician and Family Were Found Dead Months After Their Wedding. Police Just Arrested a Relative

    Brian Crossman Sr., Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman and 13-year-old Colin Taft were found dead on Sunday, Sept. 15

  • Teen Comes Home to Mom 'Screaming' in Yard, Finds Dad Fatally Stabbing Her

    Wioleta Murawski was remembered on an online fundraiser as a "wonderful mother, sister, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many"

  • Man who took an ax to a fruit stand in a 'reign of terror' is ordered to pay vendors $2.8 million

    A Woodland Hills man who terrorized street vendors using violence, racial slurs and an ax must pay two victims a total of more than $2.8 million.

  • Police fan out across Quebec after 'vile' death of teen linked to organized crime

    MONTREAL — Quebec police said they would make their presence felt in major cities across the province on Friday, as a war between Hells Angels and street gangs was linked to the death of a 14-year-old boy southeast of the provincial capital.

  • Harris tells Oprah any intruder to her home is 'getting shot'

    STORY: :: Kamala Harris says any intruder in her home is 'getting shot':: September 19, 2024:: Farmington Hills, Michigan:: Harris also called for action to stop gun violence at schools"And when you said you have guns know at the debate...""I'm a gun owner, Tim Walz is a gun owner, .. (Winfrey saying: I didn't know that) If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot. (Winfrey saying: I hear that, I hear that.) I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later. (Winfrey saying: But you have been a gun owner for a while.) Yes, I have.""Let's all agree that the trauma so many children, even those who have not directly experienced the tragedy. (Winfrey saying: Just being in the environment) I cannot tell you the number of young people who I mean, our kids had active shooter drills that the they're concerned that there might be somebody who would kill them while they're at school. This is not the sign of a civil society and it doesn't have to be this way. It does not have to be this way."The Democratic presidential candidate and gun owner made the seemingly unguarded comment in an interview with Oprah Winfrey before a live studio audience when the conversation turned to gun laws. "I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later," Harris said, laughing.Harris, who has robust protection from the U.S. Secret Service, made the statement amid heightened concern about political violence after a second potential assassination attempt against her opponent in the Nov. 5 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump.Harris mentioned her gun ownership in 2019 when she was a U.S. senator and again in last week's debate with Trump in what seemed like an appeal to more conservative voters.Harris owns a handgun for personal safety reasons, and it is stowed away in a secure location at her California home, a White House source told Reuters earlier. The source declined to identify the make of gun, but said it is the same gun Harris mentioned in 2019 on the campaign trail.Harris, the former district attorney of San Francisco and California attorney general, told reporters in 2019: "I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do - for personal safety. I was a career prosecutor."

  • Police release images of North York double shooting suspect

    Toronto police have released images of a suspect in a fatal double shooting in North York on Tuesday that left two men in their 20s dead.The shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at about 2:17 p.m. Police have identified the victims as Ibrahim Handule, 26, and Deshawn Walters, 27, both from Toronto.Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell, of the police's homicide and missing persons unit, told reporters on Thursday that an altercation between three men escalated into an exchange o

  • Pregnant Woman's Death Was Ruled Suicide. Now, Police Think a Married Cop Killed Her: 'We Knew She Didn't Kill Her Baby'

    Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead at her Canton, Mass., home on Feb. 4, 2021

  • Parents and child reported missing located and are safe, police say

    A mother, father and their son who had been reported missing in Kitchener have been found in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and are safe, police say.Waterloo regional police say a member of the public notified them after seeing the missing persons media release. The family was last seen in Kitchener on Sept. 1 in the Doon Road and Rockway Drive area of Kitchener after visiting friends.Police say the family of five travelled to Toronto from Vietnam on Aug. 6 and later travelled to Kitchener to visit fri

  • Police Responded to Report of 'Suspicious' Person. They Found a Vt. Politician and Family Dead

    Brian Crossman Sr.,Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman and 13-year-old Colin Taft were found dead on Sunday

  • Mexican president blames the US for bloodshed in Sinaloa as cartel violence surges

    CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the United States on Thursday for the surge in cartel violence terrorizing the northern state of Sinaloa which has left at least 30 people dead in the past week.

  • 'Incredibly wasted' Banff killer should be guilty of manslaughter not murder, defence argues

    The man who fatally stabbed a Banff restaurant employee was "incredibly wasted" at the time of the killing and should be convicted of manslaughter, not murder, his lawyer argued Thursday. John Christopher Arrizza, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022.On Thursday, jurors heard closing arguments from defence lawyer Katherin Beyak and prosecutor Patrick Bigg. "I urge you to find as a result of his i