Handyman accused of stealing $175K worth of jewelry from mourning family in North Carolina
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.
The Queen visited Swindon's Great Western Hospital on Tuesday, with royal watchers noticing she made a mistake during her trip
Con artists exploited contactless payment to swindle a young couple out of thousands of dollars. Learn how tap-to-pay scams work and how to protect yourself.
When David Miller's pickup truck went missing in Ottawa last summer, he reported it as stolen and accepted it could be on a container ship sailing to parts unknown. He'd resigned himself to never seeing it again. Then, early last week, he got an even bigger surprise in his mailbox, he says.The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) sent him a notice saying his 2018 Dodge RAM had been found and it was sitting in a towing company's south Ottawa storage yard. Miller could go to a police station, get the neces
The 43-year-old comedian said comments from trolls and medical experts about "moon face" prompted her to seek medical advice.
A few lifestyle habits can make or break your feet.
Former prosecutor Elie Honig described it as "very heavy-handed."
Model Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola died after a night out in Los Angeles in 2021
The Princess of Wales was spotted in London on a shopping trip to one of her favorite eyewear shops
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday he is only aware of two genders — male and female — and that the government should leave questions of gender identity alone.
Termination proceedings against Officer Mindy Cardwell have begun, per the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
The ‘Full House’ star was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2024
The B.C. RCMP is once again sending more officers to Dawson Creek, in the province's northeast, following a new spate of violence in the community of roughly 12,400 people.In the past week there have been at least two high-profile shootings, including a drive-by in a residential neighbourhood and another in a business area that left one dead and another injured.Police say these and other violent incidents appear to be gang-related and that members of several provincial units, including the Unifo
Dakota Petrey is charged with the 2020 murder of Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez
Warning: This story contains graphic images.An Ontario judge is now considering if a Windsor police officer facing three assault charges acted in self-defence when he struck a man in a bar bathroom in Ottawa or if those actions warrant conviction.After four days of proceedings, both sides made closing submissions Thursday in the trial for Sgt. Deler Bal, 51. He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault and one count of aggravated assault.On the evening of Sept. 23, 2023, Bal was off duty
Here's what that means for you.
ROME (AP) — Italy’s highest court on Thursday confirmed a slander conviction against U.S. defendant Amanda Knox for accusing an innocent man of murdering her British flatmate 17 years ago in a sensational case that polarized trial watchers on both sides of the Atlantic.
A 75-year-old man was handcuffed outside a Kentville, N.S., courtroom Thursday and taken away by deputy sheriffs after he was sentenced to prison time for sexually abusing his younger brother five decades ago.Provincial court Judge Angela Caseley handed the man 3½ years behind bars, saying he repeatedly used his victim, who was a young adolescent at the time of the offences in the 1970s, for his own sexual gratification, assaulting him in the boy's bedroom at night."A child's bedroom should be a