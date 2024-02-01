Hangar Collapse Kills 3 at Idaho's Boise Airport

At least three people were killed and nine were injured when a privately owned, under-construction hangar suffered a “catastrophic collapse” at Boise Airport in Idaho on Wednesday, January 31, authorities said.

Five of the injured were in critical condition, according to a statement from the City of Boise,

The incident prompted a multi-agency response that included eight fire engines, three ladder trucks, and a dozen ambulances, they said.

This video showing emergency services at the scene was captured by James Quintana as he passed by on Interstate 84.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse was under way. Credit: James Quintana via Storyful

