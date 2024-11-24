Hannaford website, app back up and running after facing new technical issues

TechCrunch

An inquiry group set up by the U.K.'s antitrust authority has provisionally found that Apple’s policies are "holding back innovation in the browsers we use to access the web on mobile phones." While the report focuses substantively on Apple, it also highlighted a revenue-sharing agreement with Google, noting that the duo "earn significant revenue" when Google Chrome is used on iOS, which reduces their "financial incentives to compete." The announcement comes in the same week as the Department of Justice (DoJ) in the U.S. said that Google should divest its Chrome browser, after a judge ruled in August that the internet giant was tantamount to an illegal monopoly on online search.