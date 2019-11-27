Hannah Brown Brings Her Mirrorball Trophy 'Home' to Alabama After Dancing with the Stars Win

Hannah Brown‘s Mirrorball Trophy is making the rounds.

After the former Bachelorette star and her Dancing with the Stars pro partner Alan Bersten were crowned the season 28 winners on Monday night, the reality star jetted to her native Alabama — trophy in hand.

Brown, 25, shared a photo of herself on Instagram tucked into bed with the prize sitting on her bedside table.

“Brought home the mirror ball back to ‘Bama,” she wrote.

Hannah Brown/Instagram More

RELATED: Bachelor Colton Underwood Jokes About Windmills While Congratulating Hannah Brown on DWTS Win

She also posted a photo of herself with her fellow finalists, writing, “Amazing dancers. Amazing humans. Really humbled and grateful to have this experience with this group.”

And alongside a picture of her and Bersten, she wrote, “Proud of you. Proud of us! So cool getting to share our excitement with the press today.”

Hannah Brown/Instagram More

Hannah Brown/Instagram More

RELATED: DWTS Host Erin Andrews Defends Her Reserved Reaction to Hannah Brown’s Win: ‘Give Me a Break’

While Brown and Bersten are still riding the high of their epic win, the partners have both admitted that they were “shocked” by the victory. Following their win, Bersten shared an emotional Instagram message, saying he was still coming to terms with being a champ.

“Where do I start? @hannahbrown words can’t describe the feelings I felt last night. WE DID IT,” Bersten, 25, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “You never gave up, you always gave me more than I expected (and I expected a lot) and you really allowed yourself to be vulnerable on that dance floor!”