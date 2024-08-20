Hannah Brown Reveals $4K Worth of Her Designer Purses Were Stolen While Traveling to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The reality television star said on Instagram that she was "still trying to stay positive" after the incident

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Hannah Brown reveals she lost $4K worth of bags ahead of Taylor's Swfit's concert at Wembley Stadium

Hannah Brown went through a series of unfortunate events before finally getting to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — but she made it to the concert in style anyway.

The Bachelorette alum, 29, traveled across the pond to see her favorite pop star perform at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 19, but revealed on Instagram that she lost around $4,000 worth of purses along the way, which made her feel “violated,” as Us Weekly first reported.

Despite the loss, Brown hoped that seeing Swift live would “make it all better.”

“Trying to stay positive, but it still really sucks,” she wrote in a now-expired Instagram Stories photo.

At the bottom of the post, she tagged Delta and Virgin Atlantic, revealing they had been the airlines responsible for losing her precious cargo.

Hannah Brown/Instagram Hannah Brown

Once Brown made it to the stadium though, she was able to have some fun.

"After missed flights, lost luggage, stolen purses, etc. we’re just happy to be here in the ladies room fixing our lipstick before seeing @taylorswift,” Brown wrote across a video of her doing last-minute touch-ups at the venue.

Despite the theft, Brown still had her outfit to wear to the show. She looked super Swiftie-coded in a black dress adorned with white ruffles and tiny bows, strappy black heels and beaded friendship bracelets.

Though she couldn't find anyone to do her hair and makeup, Brown still pulled off her own glam with a bow-adorned half-up ponytail, glossy lip and smokey eyeshadow.

Swift, 34, kicked off her five-show run on Aug. 15 with many stars including Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, Lena Dunham, Meg Ryan and Malala Yousafzai.

The Grammy winner made her time in the U.K. extra special by inviting her longtime friend Ed Sheeran onto the stage with her. The two performed their songs "Everything Has Changed" and "End Game" as well as Sheeran's hit "Thinking Out Loud" for the crowd. She's also dropped hints on what might possibly be Reputation (Taylor's Version) through her stage setups and costumes.

Swift was set to perform in Vienna, Austria days before her London gigs, but they were canceled due to an alleged planned terrorist attack.

Read the original article on People.