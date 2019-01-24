Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm will be back to call “Thursday Night Football” games for Amazon Prime next season. Kremer and Storm will call 11 Thursday night games this season for Amazon. The Kremer-Storm team adds another option for Prime streamers — with the service already offering Fox’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman broadcast, along with a Spanish-language and an often-candid British broadcast. “Hannah and Andrea raised the bar last year as they became the first all-woman team to call NFL games,” Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon, said. “Customer feedback has been great and we could not be more excited for Hannah and Andrea to once again bring their extensive knowledge to ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video.” Also Read: 'Thursday Night Football' Sees Small Uptick in Viewers in First Fox Season Kremer has earned multiple Emmys while covering the NFL for decades. She’s currently the chief correspondent for the NFL Network and contributes to “Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” on HBO. Storm is an industry veteran, having covered the NBA for NBC and produced several projects for ESPN. She’s currently an anchor on “SportsCenter.” “It was so gratifying to evolve our NFL broadcasts throughout our first season,” Storm said. “The uniqueness of the opportunity at Amazon is that we have the freedom to do the show we want — and our audience really enjoyed it as well! A well-known slogan around Amazon is ‘work hard, have fun and make history,’ and that’s exactly what we did! Can’t wait to see what our sophomore season brings!” Amazon just completed its second season streaming “Thursday Night Football” and its first partnering with Fox. The e-commerce giant, which picks up the TV feed from the Fox games, has one more season on its current deal. Read original story Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer Set to Call ‘Thursday Night Football’ for Amazon Next Season At TheWrap

