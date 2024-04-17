Hannah Waddingham got a written apology from leg comment photographer

Hannah Waddingham says she received an apology over the Olivier Awards red carpet incident. (AFP via Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham has revealed she got a written apology from the photographer who asked her to "show some leg" on the Olivier Awards red carpet.

The Ted Lasso star added that she is now "so ready to move on" and doesn't want the incident to overshadow a successful night hosting the awards ceremony.

Waddingham had some sharp words for the photographer on Sunday evening and has been applauded for her response.

Hannah Waddingham has said she is ready to draw a line under her Olivier Awards red carpet controversy after receiving a written apology from the photographer involved.

The stage and screen star gave a sharp reply to a photographer who asked her to "show some leg" as she arrived to host the theatre awards ceremony on Sunday and has been praised for calling out the sexist comment.

Hannah Waddingham was left unimpressed by comments from a photographer. (Getty Images)

But in an appearance on The One Show on Wednesday, Waddingham said she did not want the incident to overshadow what was otherwise a lovely evening.

One Show host Alex Jones congratulated her on the opening number that she sang at the ceremony and said: "Many people had already applauded you on the red carpet after your comment to the paparazzi. How are you, Hannah, at the other end of that?"

Waddingham replied: "Thank you, mate, because that's a very nice thing to say actually and I know we know each other of old.

"I'm good, I called out what needed to be absolutely necessary to call out and I've received a written apology and now I'm so ready to move on."

Hannah Waddingham, "You'd never say that to a man, my friend" when a photographer demanded she show some leg. pic.twitter.com/UFxMhkPSq6 — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) April 15, 2024

She continued: "I'm not having it overshadow what was the most glorious, joyful, positive night. I don't usually say this, but I was really flipping proud of that night.

"It did exactly what we wanted it to, the whole place erupted like a bunch of lunatics, so that's what the takeaway should be."

Waddingham had arrived on the Oliviers red carpet in a lilac sequinned gown and posed for photos before one photographer appeared to ask her to "show some leg".

In footage shared on X, she is heard snapping back: "Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend. Don’t be a d***, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No."

She then walked away shaking her head as the crowd cheered at her response.

What have other celebrities said about Hannah Waddingham's comments?

The star hosted the Olivier Awards and sang the opening number. (Getty Images For SOLT)

Unsurprisingly, Waddingham's comments on Sunday prompted a number of debates on TV shows about sexism towards female celebrities.

Hosting a debate on Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid said: "Of course, you know what they want. They want a photograph. But what you don't want is for them to be shouting at you something like, show us your leg or give us the back shot.

"I think it's Hannah saying, I can look however I want. I'm going to go out and I'm going to show my shoulders. And at one point, she is showing her leg on the red carpet. You, as the photographers, have no right to tell me what to do. And when you say show us some leg, I find that you're trying to manipulate me. I feel objectified."

Speaking on This Morning, Ashley James said: "I do think the paparazzi certainly shouldn't have said it and I think Hannah is brilliant the way she shut that down. But I do think it's a wider issue with the media in general and how they objectify women."

