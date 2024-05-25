Hannah Waddingham offers big update on Mission: Impossible 8

Hannah Waddingham has shared a big update on Mission: Impossible 8, which may or may not be called Dead Reckoning – Part Two (at the moment, it's looking like not).

The Ted Lasso actor is joining the franchise for the upcoming film, which faced a huge pushback to its release date due to the Hollywood strikes last year.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "We're just about to start shooting again on Misson," but added that she'll get told off if she says too much. However, she did share what it was like spending five days aboard a fighter carrier during the previous filming block.

Thomas Cooper - Getty Images

"We were in an Osprey [helicopter], we landed on a moving vessel with four and a half thousand Naval men and women on it and spent five days [aboard]," she explained. "I can't tell you how inspired I came away by Tom [Cruise and director] Chris McQuarrie."

She described her character, whose name we do not yet know, as "powerful" and "functional".

It was reported back in 2022 that the double-bill of the seventh and eighth movies were set to serve as a swansong for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, but McQuarrie said last year that the future is uncertain until they've finished on this upcoming entry.



Paramount

"There's any number of ways that that story could play out. When you're watching Mission: Impossible, and watching the team go through these adventures, you're having some sense of what it's like to make a Mission: Impossible movie," he said.

“There's always a plan, the plan always changes, everything goes completely awry, and hopefully everything always turns out alright in the end. But you never really fully understand, or trust where it is you're going, until you get there."

Misssion: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is now available to rent or purchase. An untitled eighth Mission: Impossible film will be releasing on May 23, 2025.

