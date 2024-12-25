Hanukkah begins Wednesday. Here are ways to celebrate in the state
Hanukkah begins Wednesday. Here are ways to celebrate in the state
Hanukkah begins Wednesday. Here are ways to celebrate in the state
Sandra Bullock attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. See the pictures here...
A highly viewed video received hundreds of comments praising the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump.
The two previously some drama back in the day.
Plus, 3 ways to protect yourself in 2025.
Work and study permits will no longer be available for flagpolers at ports of entry in Canada.Flagpolers are foreign nationals holding temporary resident status in Canada who leave the country and re-enter to access immigration services, such as work or study permits, at a port of entry rather than submitting a renewal application through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reports that more than 69,300 flagpolers were processed between April 1,
It is especially surprising that one of the first federal agencies to come under scrutiny from the incoming administration is one that has returned billions of dollars to many of the same consumers who were counting on leaders in Washington to look out for their wallets.
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, King Charles and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette when it comes to alcohol at Sandringham this Christmas
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.
Prince Louis shared a sweet tender moment with his father Prince William at the Christmas carol service this month. Take a look here...
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Teddy Roosevelt once declared the Panama Canal “one of the feats to which the people of this republic will look back with the highest pride.” More than a century later, Donald Trump is threatening to take back the waterway for the same republic.
Heather is mom to son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa
Meghan Markle is set to make 'vital decisions concerning her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet' over the next 12 months. Read this exclusive…
President-elect Donald Trump is enjoying a honeymoon period with high approval ratings, but his second term may be short-lived due to his Nixon-like character and his tendency to seek revenge against his perceived enemies.
"I've repeatedly been mistaken for my date’s child and regularly asked if I'm old enough to sit in an airplane’s exit row."
"This is what Americans want to see," the senator said.
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
A woman is at odds with her family after discovering a group gift was actually just for one person