Hanukkah community in Tampa Bay area begins festive celebrations

WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. In September, as the mass rape trial that has shocked people around the world was just beginning,Gisèle Pelicot said she wanted people to know her name. And now that all 51 men charged in connection with the drugging, rape and sexual assault of Gisèlehave been found guilty by a French court, we can know theirs.One of those men was Pelicot's now ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, who was senten