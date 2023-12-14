Hanukkah: Two menorahs vandalised in London

The force is investigating both incidents

The Metropolitan Police is investigating after two menorahs were attacked in London.

Electronic versions of the candlesticks, which are used to mark Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, have been placed in public locations in the capital.

One attack was reported in Islington Green, north London, and the second in Kensal Rise, north-west London.

No arrests have been made in either case.

The menorah in Kensal Rise, which was reported damaged on Thursday, was outside Queen's Park recreational ground.

The incident in Islington was also reported on Thursday, with inquiries under way and neighbourhood officers providing community reassurance, the Met said.

Kaya Comer-Schwartz, leader of Islington Council, said she was "utterly appalled".

She said: "The festival of Hanukkah is a celebration of light and joy.

"This horrific antisemitic attack is completely unacceptable and doesn't reflect the Islington we know and love.

"Hate crime has no place in Islington and we will work with the Metropolitan Police to find the culprit of this attack.

"Islington will not be cowed by hate crime and we will make sure replacement menorah lights are in place for the remainder of Hanukkah to make sure our community can continue to celebrate."

The force confirmed both menorahs were thought to be "deliberately damaged".

The menorah illuminated in Trafalgar Square

The Met said it had reported a "massive increase" in antisemitic incidents in London since the Hamas attacks on Israel and resulting war.

The force said it had also reported a rise in Islamophobic incidents.

Hanukkah, or Chanukah, runs from 7 to 15 December this year.

Events have been held across the capital, including in Golders Green and Trafalgar Square, to mark the festival.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk