What Happened to Christopher Reeve? A Look at His Life-Altering Accident in 1995 and Lasting Legacy

'Superman' actor Christopher Reeve was involved in a near-fatal horse riding accident that left him paralyzed in 1995

Jones/Evening Standard/Getty Christoper Reeve in December 1978

The life and legacy of Christopher Reeve, best known for his iconic portrayal of Superman in the 1970s and '80s, lives on in the upcoming documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Set to premiere in select theaters on Sept. 21, the film offers an intimate look into how Reeve transformed his personal tragedy into powerful advocacy for spinal cord injury research.

From his early days as a promising actor at Juilliard to his groundbreaking work as a director and activist, Reeve’s life was marked by resilience and profound impact. His near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed from the neck down, after which he became a prominent advocate for spinal cord injury research and disability rights, using his platform to raise awareness and funds. Under his leadership, the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation became a leading force in spinal cord injury research.

Tragically, Reeve died from heart failure in October 2004 at age 52. Despite the challenges he faced and his untimely death, Reeve’s work and advocacy continue to influence and inspire many.

The upcoming documentary, directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, explores the late actor's journey of resilience and features personal reflections from Reeve’s children and new insights into his enduring influence.

"It all came together really organically," Reeve's eldest child, Matthew, said during a Q+A after a screening of the documentary at Sundance in Park City, Utah in January 2024. He also noted that this year will mark the 20th anniversary of his father's death, making it the poignant time to release the film.

So, what happened to Christopher Reeve? Here’s everything to know about the late actor and his lasting legacy.

Who was Christopher Reeve?

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Christopher Reeve in July 1984

Reeve was an acclaimed American actor best known for his iconic portrayal of Superman in the 1978 film and its sequels. Born in Manhattan and raised in Princeton, N.J., Reeve went on to graduate from Cornell in 1974. Shortly after, he pursued his passion for acting at the Juilliard School, where he studied drama and befriended future star Robin Williams — to whom he would have an enduring friendship throughout his life.

Reeve's career, while cut short by his untimely death, was prolific, marked by leading roles both on screen in television and film, and also on stage in various theater productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and London’s West End.

In speaking to PEOPLE in February 2024, Crystal Field, co-founder and artistic director of Theater for the New City (the Off-Broadway theater where Reeve played one of his first roles), said that the actor had innate talent and a particularly memorable presence.

"He might have had a monologue, but I don't remember the monologue,” Field said. “I remember him."

Reeve met his wife, Dana, in 1987 in Williamstown, Mass., where the actor saw her performing in a cabaret act at the Williamstown Theater Festival, according to The New York Times. They married on April 11, 1992, in an outdoor ceremony at a farm in South Williamstown. Together, they had a son, Will, born on June 7, 1992.

Prior to Will, the actor also had two children — Matthew and Alexandra — with former partner, Gae Exton.

What caused Christopher Reeve's accident?

Theo Wargo/WireImage Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve during AAFA American Image Awards To Benefit the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation at Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City

On May 27, 1995, Reeve suffered a life-changing accident during an equestrian competition in Culpeper, Va. Reeve was thrown from his horse and landed on his head, resulting in a severe spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Reeve was participating in a competitive event when his horse abruptly stopped, leading to his fall. Despite wearing a helmet and protective vest, Reeve was found unconscious and not breathing, but was revived with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, according to the Washington Post.

Dr. John A. Jane, the neurosurgeon treating Reeve, said that the actor suffered fractures to the top two cervical vertebrae, the most critical type of spinal injury, and significant damage to his spinal cord, per the Washington Post.

The injury rendered him dependent on a ventilator to breathe and drastically altered his life.

How old was Christopher Reeve when he was paralyzed?

Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty American actor Christopher Reeve speaks at the dedication ceremony for the University of Miami School of Medicine's Lois Pope Life Center, Miami, Florida, October 26, 2000

Reeve was 42 years old at the time of his accident. The traumatic event marked a profound turning point in his life, shifting his focus from acting to becoming an advocate for spinal cord injury research and treatment.

Shortly after his injury, Dana and Reeve turned to the American Paralysis Association, which was a key player in spinal cord research, for support and raised funds for the organization. By 1999, the nonprofit was renamed the Christopher Reeve Foundation to reflect their immeasurable efforts, according to the organization’s website.

"He refused to believe that it was impossible for people with spinal injuries to recover, and nobody was spending very much money on spinal injuries," Jane Seymour, a close friend and costar of Reeve, told PEOPLE in March 2024. "They just gave up on them, and he just said, 'No, no. Go do something about it.' "

"He was just an amazing guy,” Seymour added. “He was really bright, he was fearless."

When did Christopher Reeve die?

Reeve died on Oct. 10, 2004, at the age of 52. His death was due to complications from an infection caused by a bedsore, which led to heart failure, ABC News reported. Reeve's death was a significant loss, not only to his family and friends but also to the wider community that admired his courage and advocacy.

A memorial service was held at Juilliard on Oct. 29, 2004, and was attended by over 900 people. Speakers included Dana, along with Matthew, Alexandra and Will, who presented a 20-minute film about their experiences with their father, and his brother, Benjamin, who shared memories from their childhood.

Speakers also included notable Hollywood stars, including Reeve’s longtime friend and former roommate, Williams, along with Glenn Close and Meryl Streep. Also speaking was former Iowa senator Tom Harkin, who collaborated with Reeve to boost funding for spinal cord injury research, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

What happened to Christopher Reeve's wife and children?

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve, Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve

Reeve's wife, Dana, was a steadfast supporter and caregiver throughout his injury. After his death, Dana continued to champion spinal cord injury research and advocacy through her involvement with the Christopher Reeve Foundation. Tragically, Dana was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2005, despite being a non-smoker, and she died in March 2006, at the age of 44, CBS News reported at the time. Following her death, the foundation was renamed the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation to honor both their contributions.

Reeve and Dana's children have carried forward their legacy in various ways. Their son, Will, who was only a toddler at the time of the accident, is now a journalist and activist. After interning at Good Morning America and graduating from Middlebury College, Will earned a spot on ESPN's SportsCenter and has been a correspondent for ABC News since 2018. He also serves as a board member of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, continuing his parents’ work in advocacy and research.

Reeve's older children from a previous relationship, Matthew and Alexandra, have also made notable contributions in their respective fields.

Reeve’s first son, Matthew, born on Dec. 20, 1979, in London, has pursued a career in the film industry. After graduating from Brown University in 2002, he narrated Christopher Reeve: Hope in Motion, which was nominated for an Emmy in 2003. He has written for Providence, The Land That Never Was and Agent Hamilton. Matthew is also a board member of the foundation and has actively participated in fundraising efforts, including running the New York City marathon in 2009.

Alexandra, born on Nov. 25, 1983, in London, pursued a career in law and politics. After graduating from Yale University and obtaining her law degree from Columbia University, she worked as the chief counsel on technology and consumer protection for the United States Senate and is currently the president and CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology.

What has Christopher Reeve's family said about his legacy?

John Salangsang/Variety/Getty Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens and Will Reeve at the Variety Sundance Studio on January 20, 2024.

Reeve's family has spoken frequently about his strength and impact.

Dana described him as a source of immense inspiration and strength, having still felt his presence after his death.

“He was such a powerful presence in life, and he continues,” Dana told Larry King in February 2005.

She added how Reeve always wanted his memorial to “be a party,” and although she didn’t feel like having a party, she then “apologized to his spirit.”

“We did celebrate his life. He had a lot to celebrate,” she said. “In the 52 years that he lived, he accomplished so much, and particularly in the last nine-and-a-half. The work the foundation has done, and his work personally, in Washington and for the disabled in this country is huge.”

His children have continued to honor his memory in various ways. In June 2015, Alexandra named her first child with husband Garren Givens, after her father, a source told PEOPLE at the time. In January 2024, Alexandra told Deadline how much she admires her late father’s resilience in returning to acting and directing after his accident despite his disability.

“That legacy of what it is to care about your career and keep moving even after overwhelming obstacles is one key part of it,” she said. “But the other part is his life as an advocate. He was an activist again before the injury. And then after the injury, of course, he became known around the world for his advocacy, for medical research and for disability rights.”

The family’s tribute to Reeve is evident in their ongoing work with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which continues to support research and advocacy for spinal cord injury and paralysis. The children often speak of how proud they are of their father’s work, and his lasting impact years after his death.

"For many reasons, I wish he were here today, to see how far the research has come,” Will said during a segment on Good Morning America in May 2023. "If I can be a proud son for a moment, you can draw a straight line from his advocacy to developments like today."



