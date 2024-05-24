'Happened So Fast': Temple Residents in Shock as They Survey Tornado Damage

Locals ventured outside to survey the destruction in Temple, Texas, caused by a powerful tornado that tore through the city on Wednesday, May 22.

Video recorded by Temple resident Sylvia Torres shows destroyed stores, cars, fallen powerlines, and debris scattered across the town.

“I’m going to be sick”, Torres says in the video, while looking at the damage.

Speaking to Storyful about her experience during the tornado Torres said “It all happened so fast.”

“The tornado sirens went off and we took cover in our laundry room. Trees went everywhere and we waited for the storm to pass [before] we decided to go see how bad it was,” Torres said.

By Thursday morning, assistance to residents and recovery efforts were ongoing, city officials said.

The National Weather Service confirmed in a preliminary report that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Temple on Wednesday, with maximum winds of 120 mph. Credit: Sylvia Torres via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh my gosh.

Oh, my gosh.

I hope everybody's ok. What you, there, you find the domino?

Oh, my.

Oh, my God.

Taken out.

I'm gonna be sick.