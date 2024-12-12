What happened to the JonBenét Ramsey house? Mansion a 'haunt' to sell since 1996 killing

Sitting behind a blockade of evergreens, a nearly 100-year-old mansion in Boulder, Colorado has only been lived in by two couples since 1996. And the current homeowners have tried to sell it several times without luck, largely due to its past.

Throughout the '90s, the mansion belonged to John and the late Patsy Ramsey, parents of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey, who was found murdered in the mansion's basement on Dec. 26, 1996. The Ramseys sold the home in 2004 and Carol Schuller Milner and Timothy Milner have owned it since.

Ramsey's murder, which remains unsolved, has re-entered the spotlight following the release of Netflix's new docuseries, "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey." The three-episode series features interviews with John Ramsey, in addition to police investigators who worked the case over the years and journalists who wrote about the case as it unfolded in Boulder.

Located in Boulder's University Hills neighborhood, the 7,240-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage, according to a listing published on Realtor.com. It was built in 1927.

The residence at 749 15th St., where JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in December 1996, is pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

How much is the JonBenét Ramsey house? Multi-million dollar listings went unsold

The Ramsey mansion was off the market, as of Wednesday, but it was listed for $6.95 million by LIV Sotheby's International Realty in spring 2023, per reporting by The Denver Post and The Daily Camera. The listing no longer exists and LIV Sotheby's International Realty did not respond for a comment on the mansion's most recent listing when contacted.

But last year's listing wasn't the Milners' first. The mansion has been put on the market at least four other times − in 2008, 2009 and 2011 for $2.3 million and in 2014 for $1.95 million, according to Westword, an independent news publication in Denver that interviewed Carol last year and in 2011.

Orell Anderson, president of Strategic Property Analytics, appraised the mansion back in the late '90s for the Ramseys with colleague Randall Bell, CEO of Landmark Research Group.

Anderson said homes like the Ramseys' tend to "haunt the market" because of their past. The housing market also has almost "zero tolerance" for properties where violence against children occurred. Considering the prominence of the Ramsey case, Anderson told USA TODAY he's surprised the original house still exists at all.

The Milners did not respond to USA TODAY's emails and phone calls for a comment about purchasing, owning and listing the mansion for sale.

Who are Carol Schuller Milner and Timothy Milner?

Carol Schuller Milner is the daughter of the late televangelist Robert H. Schuller, known for hosting the weekly television program, "Hour of Power" and founding Christ Cathedral, formerly Crystal Cathedral, in Orange County, California.

First lady Hillary Clinton, right, is greeted by Rev. Robert Schuller, a television evangelist, as she arrives at Capitol Hill on Feb. 4, 1997.

Timothy Milner is the founder of Flatirons Counseling Services in Boulder, a counseling center that offers services to individuals, families and couples. Per the Flatirons Counseling Services website, Timothy has been a Christian therapist for more than 30 years.

How much did the Milners purchase the mansion for in 2004?

The Milners purchased the Ramsey mansion for $1.05 million in 2004, according to a warranty deed filed in Boulder County in June 2004. This is in comparison to the $500,000 that John and Patsy Ramsey purchased the mansion for, per a warranty deed filed in the county in November 1991.

The former home of the Ramsey family is seen in Boulder, Colorado on Aug. 16, 2006.

When they appraised the mansion in the late '90s, Anderson and Bell estimated it would sell for 20-25% below market value and it did, both told USA TODAY.

When he first visited the mansion for the appraisal in the '90s, Bell said the home was easy to see from the street, the front door accessible from the sidewalk. He recommended that the Ramseys add trees or shrubbery to mitigate onlookers and provide additional security. Upon a visit to Boulder last year, Bell said he drove by the mansion and was pleased to see it tucked away, hidden behind thick, tall trees.

Why did the Milners purchase the Ramsey mansion?

Annie Morse, left, has her picture taken by her daughter in front of John and Patsy Ramsey's house in Boulder, Colorado on June 17, 1997.

In the early 2000s, the Milners moved to Colorado to establish a ministry in Boulder, Westword reported.

But as the congregation of the Milners' ministry began to grow, their traditional home was not big enough. Carol told Westword that the couple had friends who had invested in the former Ramsey house and offered to sell it to them. Though the Milners didn't have the money to pay the ticket price, she told the outlet, the friends agreed to selling them the mansion for the worth of their modest current one.

Initially, Milner was skeptical about purchasing the mansion and moving her four children into it. In 2016, she shared her thoughts of purchasing the home on her public Facebook Page.

"At 10:00 a.m. ... we found ourselves walking through the southern door, towering pines reminding us of the playful Rockies that awaited our weekend attentions," Milner wrote in her post. "An inquisitive, stretching gaze drew the rest of me into the morning room and I gasped. I stood tall and breathed in and felt full of life and I smiled. I was home. I knew that I was home."

How did the experts appraise the Ramsey mansion?

Reflecting on work he conducted more than 20 years ago, Anderson said the first step in appraising the property was visiting it in person.

"Sometimes that can be very uncomfortable," he said. Following the initial walkthrough, Anderson and Bell worked up a baseline value for the mansion, based solely on the property, not its associated baggage.

A view of the former home of JonBenét Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado on Aug. 22, 2006.

From there, the appraisers researched sale prices of other homes in the area in which homicides occurred, how the community reacted to the Ramsey murder and how many "media hits" the home had, Anderson said. With this research complete, Anderson and Bell were able to create their estimate that the mansion would sell for 20-25% below market value.

The murder of six-year-old Ramsey is the most prominent reason the mansion struggles to sell, as it has been in the news for decades. But Anderson said the mansion's floor plan, which he compared to a "rat maze," doesn't help either.

The mansion's nontraditional floor plan is referenced several times in the Netflix docuseries. The four-story home is often described as deceivingly small on the outside, as it features countless rooms and nooks and crannies.

Bell said in addition to the act of violence against a child in the home, the fact that the case remains unsolved marks another reason why the Milners have struggled to sell it.

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

