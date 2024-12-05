What Happened to Miss Golden Globe? The History and Evolution of the Golden Globe Awards’ Celebrity Scion Ambassadorship

As part of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has long named the child of a Hollywood icon as Miss Golden Globe — with duties including handing trophies to winners and escorting honorees on and off stage.

The tradition dates back to 1962, when the organization chose “The Beverly Hillbillies” Donna Douglas and actress Eva Six as the first Miss Golden Globe for the 1963 season.

In 1995, the practice evolved to include a Mr. Golden Globe, before ultimately settling on the title Golden Globe Ambassador in 2018. The role is considered a prestigious one; not only does it involve helping guests enter and exit the stage at the Golden Globes, but it has also been a stepping stone for young stars, helping them advance in their careers.

Several previous ambassadors are the children of celebrities, including Laura Dern, Sistine Stallone and Simone Garcia-Johnson. Like guests at the ceremony, they adhere to the Golden Globes’ formal dress code, sporting suits and full-length gowns.

“I’m excited and I’m also a little bit nervous. I can’t wait for the day and I can’t wait for the show and I think it’s going to be really exciting,” Garcia-Johnson, daughter of Dwayne Johnson, told WWD in 2018. “I really want to see how hard everyone has worked on these films. I’m just excited to see the outcome and for the show in general.”

Golden Globe Ambassador roles were expanded include philanthropy, and ambassadors would work with a charity of their choosing throughout their ambassadorship. In 2021, however, the Golden Globe ambassador program was discontinued.

In anticipation of the 2025 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, here is a recap at how the role evolved through the years. The Golden Globes is owned by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with WWD.

Donna Douglas, 1963

Donna Douglas dressed as her “The Beverly Hillbillies” character Elly May Clampett in 1967.

Donna Douglas was chosen to be the first Miss Golden Globe for the 1963 awards alongside Hungarian actress Eva Six. Douglas rose to fame in the ’60s, mostly for her role as Elly May Clampett in “The Beverly Hillbillies,” from 1962-1971.

Rosanne Katon, 1981

Rosanne Katon starring alongside Clifton Davis and Slappy White in a 1974 episode of “That’s My Mama.”

Rosanne Katon made history in 1981 when she was named the HFPA’s first Black Miss Golden Globe. Katon is a model and activist, having previously guest starred in “That’s My Mama” and “Sanford and Son.”

Freddie Prinze Jr., 1996

Freddie Prinze, Jr. at the 1999 premiere of “End of Days” in Los Angeles.

After John Clark Gable was named Mr. Golden Globe in 1995, Freddie Prinze Jr. became the second person to hold the title the following year. Prinze Jr., who is the son of “Chico” actor and comedian Frederick Prinze, has starred in “She’s All That,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and other ’90s projects.

Dakota Johnson, 2006

(L-R) Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas and Melanie Griffith at the 2006 Golden Globe Awards.

At the 2006 ceremony, Miss Golden Globe Dakota Johnson joined her mom, actress Melanie Griffith (formerly Miss Golden Globe 1975), and her younger sister Stella. Wearing a plunging lace-up gown for the occasion, Johnson is widely known for starring in the “Fifty Shades” trilogy.

The Stallone Sisters, 2017

(L-R) Sylvester Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sophia Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Jennifer Flavin at the celebration of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards season on Nov. 10, 2016.

To celebrate the 2017 Golden Globe Awards season, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet were named Miss Golden Globe. The siblings became the first trio selected for the role. In 2016, their father received his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his work in the film “Creed.”

Simone Garcia-Johnson, 2018

(L-R) Dave Rienzi; Dany Garcia; her daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, and her father Dwayne Johnson at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Simone Garcia-Johnson became the first Golden Globe Ambassador in 2018, attending the show in a textured Fabiana Milazzo gown with her father Dwayne Johnson. For her participation in the role, Johnson partnered with Global Girl, an association that prepares girls from minority communities for careers in media and journalism.

