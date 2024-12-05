What Happened to Miss Golden Globe? The History and Evolution of the Golden Globe Awards’ Celebrity Scion Ambassadorship
As part of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has long named the child of a Hollywood icon as Miss Golden Globe — with duties including handing trophies to winners and escorting honorees on and off stage.
The tradition dates back to 1962, when the organization chose “The Beverly Hillbillies” Donna Douglas and actress Eva Six as the first Miss Golden Globe for the 1963 season.
In 1995, the practice evolved to include a Mr. Golden Globe, before ultimately settling on the title Golden Globe Ambassador in 2018. The role is considered a prestigious one; not only does it involve helping guests enter and exit the stage at the Golden Globes, but it has also been a stepping stone for young stars, helping them advance in their careers.
Several previous ambassadors are the children of celebrities, including Laura Dern, Sistine Stallone and Simone Garcia-Johnson. Like guests at the ceremony, they adhere to the Golden Globes’ formal dress code, sporting suits and full-length gowns.
“I’m excited and I’m also a little bit nervous. I can’t wait for the day and I can’t wait for the show and I think it’s going to be really exciting,” Garcia-Johnson, daughter of Dwayne Johnson, told WWD in 2018. “I really want to see how hard everyone has worked on these films. I’m just excited to see the outcome and for the show in general.”
Golden Globe Ambassador roles were expanded include philanthropy, and ambassadors would work with a charity of their choosing throughout their ambassadorship. In 2021, however, the Golden Globe ambassador program was discontinued.
In anticipation of the 2025 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, here is a recap at how the role evolved through the years. The Golden Globes is owned by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with WWD.
Donna Douglas, 1963
Donna Douglas was chosen to be the first Miss Golden Globe for the 1963 awards alongside Hungarian actress Eva Six. Douglas rose to fame in the ’60s, mostly for her role as Elly May Clampett in “The Beverly Hillbillies,” from 1962-1971.
Rosanne Katon, 1981
Rosanne Katon made history in 1981 when she was named the HFPA’s first Black Miss Golden Globe. Katon is a model and activist, having previously guest starred in “That’s My Mama” and “Sanford and Son.”
Freddie Prinze Jr., 1996
After John Clark Gable was named Mr. Golden Globe in 1995, Freddie Prinze Jr. became the second person to hold the title the following year. Prinze Jr., who is the son of “Chico” actor and comedian Frederick Prinze, has starred in “She’s All That,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and other ’90s projects.
Dakota Johnson, 2006
At the 2006 ceremony, Miss Golden Globe Dakota Johnson joined her mom, actress Melanie Griffith (formerly Miss Golden Globe 1975), and her younger sister Stella. Wearing a plunging lace-up gown for the occasion, Johnson is widely known for starring in the “Fifty Shades” trilogy.
The Stallone Sisters, 2017
To celebrate the 2017 Golden Globe Awards season, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet were named Miss Golden Globe. The siblings became the first trio selected for the role. In 2016, their father received his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his work in the film “Creed.”
Simone Garcia-Johnson, 2018
Simone Garcia-Johnson became the first Golden Globe Ambassador in 2018, attending the show in a textured Fabiana Milazzo gown with her father Dwayne Johnson. For her participation in the role, Johnson partnered with Global Girl, an association that prepares girls from minority communities for careers in media and journalism.
2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors: Jackson and Satchel Lee
2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors: Pierce and Paris Brosnan
2019 Golden Globe Ambassador: Isan Elba
2018 Golden Globe Ambassador: Simone Garcia Johnson
Miss Golden Globe 2017: Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet Stallone
Miss Golden Globe 2016: Corinne Foxx
Miss Golden Globe 2015: Greer Grammer
Miss Golden Globe 2014: Sosie Bacon
Miss Golden Globe 2013: Francesca Eastwood, Mr. Golden Globe 2013: Sam Fox
Miss Golden Globe 2012: Rainey Qualley
Miss Golden Globe 2011: Gia Mantegna
Miss Golden Globe 2010: Mavis Spencer
Miss Golden Globe 2009: Rumer Willis
Miss Golden Globe 2007: Lorraine Nicholson
Miss Golden Globe 2006: Dakota Johnson
Miss Golden Globe 2005: Kathryn Eastwood
Miss Golden Globe 2004: Lily Costner
Miss Golden Globe 2003: Dominik Garcia-Lorido
Mr. Golden Globe 2003: A.J. Lamas
Miss Golden Globe 2002: Haley Giraldo
Miss Golden Globe 2001: Katie Flynn
Miss Golden Globe 2000: Liza Huber
Miss Golden Globe 1999: Tori Reid
Miss Golden Globe 1998: Clementine Ford
Miss Golden Globe 1997: Kehly Sloane
Miss Golden Globe 1996: Jaime Nicole Dudney
Mr. Golden Globe 1996: Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Mr. Golden Globe 1995: John Clark Gable
Miss Golden Globe 1994: Alexandrea Martin
Miss Golden Globe 1993: Erin Hamilton
Miss Golden Globe 1992: Joely Fisher
Miss Golden Globe 1991: Kaitlin Hopkins
Miss Golden Globe 1990: Katharine Kramer
Miss Golden Globe 1989: Kyle Aletter
Miss Golden Globe 1988: Gigi Garner
Miss Golden Globe 1987: Candace Savalas
Miss Golden Globe 1986: Calista Carradine
Miss Golden Globe 1985: Lisabeth Shatner
Miss Golden Globe 1984: Anita Finch
Miss Golden Globe 1983: Lori Leonelli and Rhonda Shear
Miss Golden Globe 1982: Laura Dern
Miss Golden Globe 1981: Rosanne Katon
Miss Golden Globe 1980: Kym Karath
Miss Golden Globe 1979: Stephanie Haymes
Miss Golden Globe 1978: Elizabeth Stack
Miss Golden Globe: 1977: Nicole Ericson
Miss Golden Globe 1976: Lisa Farringer
Miss Golden Globe 1975: Melanie Griffith
Miss Golden Globe 1974: Linda Meiklejohn
Miss Golden Globe 1973: Kelley Miles
Miss Golden Globe 1972: Pamela Powell
Miss Golden Globe 1971: Anne Archer
Miss Golden Globe 1969: Francoise Ruggieri
Miss Golden Globe 1968: Alexandra Hay
Miss Golden Globe 1967: Corinna Tsopei
Miss Golden Globe 1966: Cheryl Miller
Miss Golden Globe 1964: Linda Evans
Miss Golden Globe 1963: Donna Douglas and Eva Six
