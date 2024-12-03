What is happening in South Korea - and what is martial law?

CBC

The last of the lane closures will occur this spring on the Saint John Harbour Bridge, says Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Chuck Chiasson.And for now, construction work on the 56-year-old bridge is paused for the winter months, meaning traffic is flowing in all four lanes again — the first time since April."There's a little bit of deck work left to do, and it's basically replacing the top coat and the waterproofing, and so there's some of that left to do, and that should be completed