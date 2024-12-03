What is happening in South Korea - and what is martial law?
Protesters are clashing with soldiers and police in South Korea's capital after the country's president Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.
Parliamentary aides in South Korea emptied fire extinguishers on armed troops entering the national assembly as protesters took to the streets.
South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol's move was the first declaration of martial law since the nation's democratisation in 1987, and lasted just hours.
Vina Nadjibulla with the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada says South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of emergency martial law — which he said was necessary to protect the country from "the threat of pro-North Korean forces" —is shocking and nothing like it has happened since the 1980s.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an “emergency martial law” on Tuesday, accusing the country’s opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared martial law, vowing to eradicate "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces" and restore order. The following are what the Constitution and the Martial Law Act say about martial law, past instances of such moves in South Korea and the events leading up to Yoon's late-night address. South Korea's Constitution says the president can declare martial law when it is considered necessary to cope with a military threat or to maintain public safety and order by mobilising military forces.
President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea declared emergency martial law during a late-night televised address on Tuesday. The President said during the address that he was halting “all political activities” and would use the time to eradicate “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces” in his country. “I declare martial law to protect the free Republic …
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared 'emergency martial law,' accusing the country's opposition of sympathizing with North Korea. The country's parliament has passed a motion to overturn the declaration, but it's unclear who will prevail in the power struggle.
