What happens now that Biden has bowed out of presidential election?
After a disastrous debate performance and amid calls from within his own party to step aside, President Joe Biden is ending his bid for reelection.
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
The former president pushed conspiracy theories about Biden after his historic announcement.
President Biden is out of the 2024 race and backing Vice President Harris to take over his mantle in November, raising questions about what the polling can help us glean about her chances against former President Trump. Though Harris still has to win over enough delegates before the party’s national convention next month in order…
Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term. De Niro offered his “respect, admiration, and affection” to Biden for his decision. “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the …
Democrats seized on Donald Trump's age Sunday—turning Republicans' attack on Joe Biden back on them.“The man is nearly 80-years-old and so the question is, can he serve another four years? I'm not sure he can,” former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers told CNN.The attack was unavailable to the party until 1.46pm on Sunday when Biden stepped aside but was waiting in plain sight.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your
Kellyanne Conway's criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex.
Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.
"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.
The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.
Top Democrats, meanwhile, praised Biden’s decision to drop out
ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.
‘I’ve given to everybody’ Trump once admitted
"What a tell," said the cohost of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...
A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched
"If you're running against a convicted felon, then a prosecutor like Kamala is really a good person to make that case," the senator tells MSNBC The post Elizabeth Warren Responds to Viral AOC Video About Replacing Biden: Kamala Harris ‘Is Ready to Step Up, to Unite the Party’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Here’s what they’re saying after Biden drops out.
The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been pressed to do. (E
