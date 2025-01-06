What happens now that Justin Trudeau has resigned?

Ariana Baio
·1 min read
Justin Trudeau makes a televized statement announcing his resignation (AP)
Canadian Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau is stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party after serving as prime minister for nearly a decade – a move that requires the party to choose a new leader.

Facing mounting pressure to resign from members of his own party, Trudeau announced on Monday he will step down from his post which he was first elected to in 2015.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said on Monday.

Now, the Liberal Party will decide on its next leader by holding a contest to decide who will succeed Trudeau. Until they do so, Trudeau will remain prime minister.

The move comes eight months before the country is expected to hold federal elections

For months, Trudeau has been facing resignation calls as Canadians face a cost of living crisis and, now, fears of economic turmoil thanks to President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 25 percent tariff.

Those calls became more aggressive in December after Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister and finance minister, unexpectedly resigned. That was, in part, due to disagreements over how to handle the potential tariffs.

By the end of the year, Liberal caucus members had joined the resignation calls, leaving Trudeau with dwindling options.

