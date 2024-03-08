What happens to police after a shooting? Two Miami-area officers under investigation

In less than a week, two Miami-area police officers have been involved in shootings.

On Thursday afternoon, at least one Miami police officer shot a man multiple times near Liberty City as he held a knife or a screwdriver and stood by a child. The incident was caught on video before, during and after the shots were fired. The man, whom police have not identified, was in critical condition in the hospital, police said.

READ MORE: Video shows Miami police shooting man repeatedly. He’s in critical condition, police say

On Saturday, a Miami Beach officer shot another officer after 911 calls came in about a man possibly holding a small handgun while walking on the Venetian Causeway. No gun was found on the man, though the shooting occurred during scuffle with him.

READ MORE: Officer isn’t facing suspension for shooting fellow cop. Suspect didn’t have gun: sources

Here’s a look at each situation — and the procedures in place at both departments when a police officer shoots someone:

Miami

▪ Officers involved in a shooting get reassigned to administrative duties for a minimum of seven days, according to the department’s procedure. They continue to get paid their regular salary during their reassignment.

▪ An officer being investigated will not return to their regular job until the following conditions are met, as per the department’s manual:

▪ They attend an “incident stress debriefing;”

▪ They complete refresher training;

▪ The investigating agency finishes a post-shooting briefing;

▪ Or the police chief approves the officer’s return after reviewing available evidence.

▪ The Miami’s internal affairs division has begun its investigation in Thursday’s shooting, though it could take several months.

▪ The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigating agency in police-involved shootings. FDLE has said it could take up to a year to investigate.

Miami Beach

▪ Officer Shenaqua Stringer, the officer involved in the Venetian Causeway shooting of a fellow officer, has not been suspended, according to a police spokesperson.

Story continues

▪ She faces administrative repercussions, such as leave or reassignment. She has been with the department for eight years and is getting paid during her reassignment.

▪ Miami Beach police didn’t confirm exactly what type of administrative action would be taken, but said changing an officer’s duties is standard procedure for officers who have fired their weapons.

▪ Miami Beach police’s Internal Affairs division is investigating the incident.