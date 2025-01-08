What happens to The Traitors season one and two stars – where are they now?

The Traitors UK season three is currently helping people through the January gloom with another addictive, tightly-formatted season of high-quality reality TV.

And as cast members are cruelly – or deservedly – culled, the question becomes, what is life like post-Traitors?

Well, it seems quite straightforward actually: you become a social media influencer.

At least, that’s what it seems most of the season one and two Traitors and Faithfuls have done. Here is a rundown of where the leading lights from those shows are at now...

Season 2:

Harry Clark

Season two’s winner bagged the £95,000 prize money in the dramatic final, when he managed to convince Mollie he was a Faithful when he was in fact, gasp, a Traitor.

After the show the former Army Engineer initially moved back in with his parents in Slough, but has been working on his social media influencing.

He hosts a podcast with fellow ex-Traitor Paul Gorton, called Harry and Paul’s Guide to Life, and is due to be in more reality TV shows in 2025, led by the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He also dates singer Conor Maynard’s sister, Anna,

Mollie Pierce

Mollie came second in series two after being so devilishly fooled by Harry Clark.

Despite missing out on the jackpot, she has become a big social media star, and has used her platform to raise awareness around ulcerative colitis by normalising life with a stoma bag, which she calls Sid.

She is soon to appear on the new series of Dancing on Ice, partnering up with professional Colin Grafton.

Charlotte Chilton

In a recent interview, the season two star showed off her baby girl and said the father is Conor Maynard, who she met through Harry Clark. But she says that Maynard refuses to acknowledge the child and is ghosting her, which has led to rift with Clark.

She has launched her own recruitment business but is struggling financially with the child and has moved back in with her parents.

Paul Gorton

A series two Traitor who became a huge talking point because of his villainous sociopath persona.

He too is an Influencer, and runs The Harry and Paul Show podcast with Harry Clark. He has also been on Celebrity Mastermind, where his specialist subject was Afterlife by Ricky Gervais

Is also currently writing a column for Rolling Stone about Traitors UK. Earlier last year he revealed to them that he studied Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho before going into the castle as he was convinced he would be a Traitor.

He said he “thought that Patrick Bateman would be a great character to base my Traitor on. He’s obviously a psycho and I’m definitely not, but he’s got a lot of charisma. I decided I’d try and bring all of that to the table.”

Andrew Jenkins

Managed to make it down to the last four of season two, and since then the former insurance broker has principally become a mental health campaigner.

Last year he trekked 1,200km across four countries for a brain injury charity. He himself had a severe brain injury after a car crash at the age of 21.

Jaz Singh

Also made the final, but was banished after Mollie chose to trust Harry over him.

Jaz proved adept at identifying Traitors in the show and has gone on to host his own motivational show on the BBC Asian Network, where he offers inspirational advice.

Also has hosted a Traitors-adjacent documentary on BBC Radio 4 called The Psychology of a Second Life, looking at those living duel lives and the impact it can have on family and friends.

Diane Carson

Had one of The Traitors’ most iconic exits, being shut in a coffin after being ‘poisoned’ by Traitors. The big secret, unknown to the group, was that she was was actually fellow contestant Ross’ mother, who had to watch as the lid was shut on the casket.

Diane subsequently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, and this year will be making her stage debut in the comedy Mothers of the Brides.

Meanwhile, Ross moved to London to continue his directing career and now runs a production company called Just Upstairs.

Jasmine Boatswain

Made it to the semi-finals and was a popular contestant, but has talked about the online hate she has experienced since leaving the show to the extent that for a time she “didn’t want to leave the house”.

She has since raised awareness around mental health issues, and worked as a presenter on Gallagher Premiership Unleashed for ITVX, being a lifelong rugby fan and player.

Season One:

Wilfred Webster

Made it to the final but missed out on prize money and left the show as runner-up.

However, he left his job after the show to become a successful influencer, gathering a large following on TikTok and Instagram thanks to his videos in which he interviews people on the street about random things.

Theo Mayne

Left in episode nine, marked by a betrayal by Traitor Amanda Lovett.

Is a Leeds based actor and coach, and last year revealed that he’s still in touch with Claudia Winkleman:

“I have a cheerleading club and I asked her if she could send a message for all my athletes. She kindly agreed and sent a video wishing my athletes good luck during competition season. I can’t speak highly enough of her.”

Fay Greaves

An educator who became one of the most popular stars of the first season. Has continued her work in schools since and also is an ambassador for Ripple Suicide Prevention and the NSPCC.

Meryl Williams

The Edinburgh born star was one of the winners of the season and took home a third of the prize money, and is now also an influencer with 190k followers on TikTok.

She has podcast called You & Me, with Erica Roberts from Married At First Sight.

Hannah Byczkowski

Quit her job in health and social care to go on show and after leaving as one of the winners, now does her comedy full time.

She also runs a popular podcast called GhostHuns, on which she shares weekly ghost stories with co-host Suzie Preece.

Kieran Tompsett

Was a consultant for a document management company, but is now an aspiring presenter and actor, and has a podcast called Secrets & Sabotage.

Madelyn Smedley

Banished in episode 11, Madelyn was another to contestant to quit her job after the show and went on to become an actress.

After appearances in Hollyoaks and Casualty, she also pleased fans by guesting in the Christmas special of Call The Midwife.

Alex Grey and Tom Elderfield

Shocked the other contestants when they revealed they were in a relationship. The couple are still together, with Alex now a presenter with a large online following, and Tom still a magician who has gone on to appear on Sky’s Ultimate Magic Skills.

Aaron Evans

One of the winners, who split the prize money with Hannah and Meryl, and like them was one of the big breakout stars.

With 360,000 followers on IG, this former estate agent has enjoyed his post-show career the show and ended up going on Love Island USA.

Amanda Lovett

A popular contestant on the show, this former estate agent has gone on to become a TV personality and presenter who has appeared on Homes Under the Hammer, Good Morning and is a regular on Jeremy Vine.

Also works as an advocate for domestic abuse charities and for the protection of women.