What happens if the US election is tied?

People wait in line to cast their vote in the 2024 US election - ALLISON JOYCE/AFP

With the presidential race on a knife-edge, it is possible that the election could end in a tie.

There are 538 electoral college votes on the line, so if each candidate takes 269 – an unlikely scenario, though not impossible – there will be no clear winner.

This could also happen if a third-party contender wins enough states to prevent Ms Harris or Trump reaching the required margin of 270 electoral votes.

However, this scenario is even more unlikely, with other candidates polling vastly below the margin where they could win a single state.

What happens if there’s a tie?

If both candidates take 269 electoral college votes, then the election is resolved by Congress in what is known as a contingent election.

The House of Representatives decides on the next president, based on the three candidates who received the most electoral college votes.

The House of Representatives decides on the next president if there is a tie - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

A delegation from each state casts a single vote for the candidate of their choice. A majority of states – 26 – is required to select the next president.

Meanwhile, the Senate decides who becomes the vice-president of the two candidates who received the electoral college votes.

Each senator casts a single vote, and whichever candidate reaches 51 votes is declared the winner.

What would this mean in practice?

The fact that Congress is likely to vote along party lines means that the winners of a contingent election will depend on the down-ballot races in November.

If the Democrats maintain control of the Senate and win the House, then Ms Harris and Tim Walz will almost certainly be elected.

By the same token, if the Republicans take the Senate and keep the House, then Trump will likely return to the White House, with JD Vance as his vice-president.

This also means that there is a possibility of the Republican and Democrat tickets being combined.

In the current Congress, with a Republican House and Democratic Senate, this would theoretically result in a Trump-Walz administration.

Has it ever happened before?

In the 1800 presidential election, Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr both received 73 electoral votes, producing the only tie in US history.

The House of Representatives tied in a series of votes as the nation hovered on the brink of civil war, before finally picking Jefferson as the third US president.