Happy 107th Olga White!

The Municipality of Lakeshore joyfully congratulates Olga White on reaching the remarkable milestone of her 107th birthday earlier in June.

As a resident of La Chaumiere Retirement Residence in Puce, she received a certificate from deputy mayor Kirk Walstedt.

It read the following: “As a cherished resident, your wisdom and enduring strength have greatly enriched our community. Your contributions to Lakeshore are deeply appreciated, and on this special occasion, we honour your extraordinary life and legacy.”

Olga, who was born in the Ukraine, came to the retirement residence when she was 100 years-of-age. Olga and her 4th husband loved golfing, owned a golf course in Sarnia and was a gourmet cook.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter