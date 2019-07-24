Jennifer Lopez Turns 50, Proves Age Is Just a Number

From crop tops to bare-it-all gowns, a look back at Jennifer Lopez’s most scene-stealing body moments.

Today marks Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday, and it’s arguable that the triple threat is poised to have her happiest year yet. She’s on tour, her movie Hustlers seems poised to be a hit, plus she’s planning a wedding. And yet birthdays seem like little more than an annual opportunity for the iconic pop star to celebrate her ageless spirit, style, and sculpted physique—one that seems virtually unchanged since she first burst onto the scene in the early 90s as a Fly Girl on the popular TV series, In Living Color and went on to dominate the decade's musical charts and its collective imagination.

Think back, for a moment, to a time when shoulder-baring halters were ubiquitous, hair could not have been straighter, crop tops reigned supreme—and so did J.Lo. Since then, we’ve watched Jenny From the Block evolve into an international superstar—with the body to prove it. There was the Selena era, when Lopez commanded the screen in little more than a bedazzled bra, singing with a swipe of chocolate lipstick, swingy hoops, and undeniable charisma; or the star’s famed arrival with Sean Combs at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, where she wore a white spandex two-piece look that revealed a set of impeccably toned abs. And of course, who can forget that bare-all emerald Versace gown, which sent shock waves around the world and single-handedly inspired the creation of the Google image search?

“#BodyGoals,” tweeted Kim Kardashian West alongside a photo of Lopez at her birthday celebration a few years back. And it's hard to disagree; the legendary bombshell truly has never looked better.

Here, 23 of Lopez's most unforgettable body moments.

In Selena, 1997

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

In U-Turn, 1997

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

At the MTV Video Music Awards, 1998

Photo: Getty Images

In New York, 1999

Photo: Getty Images

At her 30th birthday party, 1999

Photo: Getty Images

At the MTV Video Music Awards, 2000

Photo: Getty Images

At The Grammy Awards, 2000

Photo: Getty Images

Performing at the Super Bowl, 2001

Photo: REX / Shutterstocl

Performing in Anaheim, California, 2005

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

Performing on Des O’Connor Tonight 2008

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

At the Golden Globe Awards, 2009

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

Performing in Los Angeles, 2011

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

In Los Angeles, 2011

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

Performing in Serbia, 2012

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

At the Golden Globe Awards, 2013

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

Performing at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony, 2014

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

In New York, 2014

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

Performing in Los Angeles, 2014

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

Performing in Las Vegas, 2014

Photo: REX / Shutterstock

At the Met Gala, 2015

Photo: REX / Shutterstock
At the Macy’s 4th of July Firework Show, 2017
Photo: Getty Images
At the Time 100 Gala, 2018
Photo: Shutterstock
At the Met Gala, 2019
Photo: Getty Images

