Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta turns 38 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. Gaga is the only woman who had five No. 1 albums in the 2010s. 2. Her stage name was inspired by the Queen song, “Radio Gaga”. 3. She wrote her hit single, “Born This Way,” in 10 minutes. 4. Gaga signed a record deal with Interscope Records on her 20th birthday. 5. Her favorite cartoon character is Bugs Bunny. Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga!