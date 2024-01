Oprah Gail Winfrey turns 70 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the "Queen of All Media". 1. Her birth name was actually "Orpah". 2. Winfrey won the Miss Black Tennessee beauty pageant when she was 17 years old. 3. She's afraid of balloons. 4. Winfrey is the first Black woman billionaire. 5. She was the first woman to own and produce her own talk show. Happy Birthday, Oprah Winfrey!