Happy Gilmore 2 extras casting call: Here's how you can be in the Adam Sandler sequel

Hey! Did you want to be in a sequel to a much-beloved sports movie? Then have I got news for you!

A Happy Gilmore sequel is in the works, and while we're hoping for some big-name golfers to appear in it, it's YOU who could be a star.

Well, no. You'll be an extra. That's different.

Here's how to do it, per NJ Advance Media: "The open casting call will be Tuesday, August 20 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the plaza ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Morristown (3 Speedwell Ave., Morristown). The casting agency is looking for New Jersey locals of all ages and ethnicities."

If you're not a "New Jersey local"? Not sure what happens there. But good luck!

