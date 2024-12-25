‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Teaser: Travis Kelce Joins Adam Sandler in Netflix’s Sports Comedy Sequel

Adam Sandler’s $250 million deal with Netflix is the gift that keeps on gifting. Aptly, for this Christmas Day and the start of Hanukkah, the streamer has released the first teaser for “Happy Gilmore 2,” the hotly awaited sequel to the 1996 sports comedy. Watch the teaser, as shared by Sandler with a special holiday message, on X here or in the Instagram post below.

Per the teaser, the film is expected to drop on the streaming platform in 2025. Sandler reprises his role as an unsuccessful ice hockey player turned unlikely golf hero in the 1996 original film directed by Dennis Dugan. Taking the reins this time is “Workaholics” co-creator and “What We Do in the Shadows” producer and director Kyle Newacheck (who is also a professional pickleball player!). Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Still, and more also return to the roles they started in 1996.

Newacheck also directed Netflix’s 2109 “Murder Mystery,” one of the other Adam Sandler Netflix movies. The teaser arrives on the day Netflix broadcasts two NFL games live for the first time on the platform. Joining the cast this time are Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson, Kid Cudi, and NFL’s Travis Kelce (shown in the trailer). IndieWire previously broke the news that Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” co-star Benny Safdie would also be in the sequel. “He’s going to have a juicy part in that,” Sandler said at the time.

Sandler co-wrote the new film with Tim Herlihy, as was the case for the 1996 film.

Watch the “Happy Gilmore 2” teaser below.

