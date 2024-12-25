“Happy Gilmore 2” Trailer Reveals First Looks at Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny in Adam Sandler's Netflix Sequel

Netflix and Adam Sandler gave fans a holiday surprise, dropping the first teaser for 'Happy Gilmore 2' early on Christmas Day

Get ready to hit the greens again!

Nearly 30 years after Adam Sandler’s golf comedy Happy Gilmore became a cult classic, the beloved character is making a triumphant return in the Netflix sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

The streaming giant gave fans an early holiday treat on Christmas Day by releasing the teaser trailer, and it’s packed with nostalgia. Sandler returns as Happy, rocking his iconic hockey jersey and stepping up to putt on the green like no time has passed.

But Sandler isn’t the only one driving the story forward. Kansas City Chiefs tight end — and Taylor Swift’s beau — Travis Kelce is making his big-screen debut in the film.

Kelce opens the teaser with the first speaking lines, instantly grabbing attention. Later in the clip, he’s seen dressed as a member of the golf club where Happy is playing, telling him, “It’s good to have you back, Mr. Gilmore.” Good indeed!

Joining the returning stars is an exciting lineup of newcomers to the franchise, including Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny, The Substance star Margaret Qualley, comedian and longtime Sandler collaborator Nick Swardson, Scott Mescudi (better known as rapper Kid Cudi), and Benny Safdie, who co-directed Sandler in Uncut Gems.

Netlfix Bad Bunny and Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Recently, Sandler remained tight-lipped about Eminem's role in the Happy Gilmore sequel but shared that the rapper, whom he’s known for years, delivered an unforgettable, hilarious performance during a single day of shooting.

The buzz for the sequel has been building since May, when Netflix officially announced the project. This followed Christopher McDonald — who famously played the smarmy Shooter McGavin — hinting at its development during a March 2024 interview.

Sandler co-wrote the new film with Tim Herlihy, as was the case for the 1996 film.



