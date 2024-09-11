'Happy Gilmore' sequel's cast: Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, more confirmed

The 1996 Adam Sandler comedy "Happy Gilmore" is returning for another round, and though its sequel may be in early development, the film is already racking up an all-star cast.

The golf comedy, slated to release on Netflix, will be a reunion for Sandler and his co-stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, who are slated to reprise their roles. Bowen played Virginia Venit, a PGA Tour publicist-turned romantic interest for Happy, and McDonald portrayed the cocky pro golfer Shooter McGavin who attempts to thwart Happy's meteoric rise out of jealousy.

Carl Weathers, who died in February, rounded out the cast of the cult favorite film, which also featured appearances from the likes of "The Price Is Right" host, the late Bob Barker, the late comedian Joe Flaherty and golf legend Lee Trevino.

Kyle Newacheck will direct, and the 1996 version's director, Dennis Dugan, will be one of the executive producers.

Here's what we know so far about the "Happy Gilmore" sequel's cast.

The late Carl Weathers played Happy Gilmore's mentor, Chubbs Peterson.

Bad Bunny, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are confirmed for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

"Happy Gilmore's" starring cast is set to return for the sequel, and they will be joined be several newcomers. On Sept. 10, Netflix revealed some casting choices on social media.

"Shooter McGavin and Virginia Venit, please report to the green," Netflix shared in an X post. "Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will return in Happy Gilmore 2!"

Grammy winner Bad Bunny will have a role in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel.

A minute later, the streamer announced Grammy-winning reggaetón sensation Bad Bunny, who's forayed into Hollywood with roles in movies such as 2022's "Bullet Train" and the 2023's "Cassandro," is confirmed for an unspecified role in "Happy Gilmore 2."

"Benito 🤝 Sandler," the X post reads. "Benito Martínez Ocasio will star in Happy Gilmore 2!"

In an August appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Sandler teased a cameo by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is taking his career beyond the field and on to the small screen. He has been cast in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series "Grotesquerie" on FX and is the host of the new spinoff "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" which premieres in October.

Who else might star in 'Happy Gilmore 2?'

In an April appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," Sandler said he would "love" to get comedian Drew Carey in the movie after "Price is Right" predecessor Barker, appeared in the original.

"When we were writing stuff, Bob (Barker) was alive," Sandler said.

"When we were writing stuff, Carl Weathers was alive. When we were writing stuff, Joe Flaherty was alive. It sucks. We love those guys. They're such a big part of the movie and just great people. But we're going to get them involved. Somehow, they'll be involved."

Barker died in 2023, and Weathers and Flaherty died this year.

When will 'Happy Gilmore 2' come out?

The "Happy Gilmore" sequel doesn't have a release date yet and appears to be in the early stages of development.

Sandler and Tim Herlihy, his co-writer on the original film, have been working on the script since February, Herlihy shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Contributing: Brendan Morrow

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Happy Gilmore' sequel cast: Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny, more