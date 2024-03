Homes in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, were covered in snow on March 20 as a squall warning was issued for parts of the state.

Video from Michael Erat shows snow dusting cars on Wednesday.

“Happy Spring!” he captioned the video.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Binghamton said there would be white-out conditions in heavy blowing snow and dangerous life-threatening travel amid the snow squall warning. Credit: Michael Erat via Storyful