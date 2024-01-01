Happy New Year! This is what two mayors in the Treasure Valley hope to see in 2024 | Opinion

Boise

I expect 2024 to be an exciting year in Boise.

We’ll complete or see progress on work that matters most to our community – more affordable housing, parks and open space, and pathways to connect our residents to the places they live, work and play.

We’ll get closer to our goal of carbon neutrality, invest in transit and work to support the businesses – big and small – that power our economy.

You’ll see more work at our airport to support travelers to and from the Treasure Valley, enjoy vibrant public art and civic spaces, and navigate our incredible library on a new website.

I also know that Boise will do what we do best by seeking connections with one another at local events, on porches and in backyards, on the trails or on the river. My hope for 2024 is that everyone who calls Boise home not only feels safe and welcome here but is safe and welcome here. It’s our special connection with one another that makes that real. I look forward to seeing you next year, whether at City Hall, around town or on the trails.

Happy New Year, Boise!

Mayor Lauren McLean

Garden City

I am looking forward to the completion of several major projects currently under construction along the Greenbelt. Along with this development will come various public amenities that will continue to improve the experience associated with the pedestrian/bicycle pathway that runs through the city, most noticeably from the Riverside Hotel to Veterans Memorial Parkway.

This year will see the addition of two new study rooms in our library that will provide a private space for community members to meet, study, or do research. This addition is the result of a grant awarded through the Idaho Commission for Libraries. There are always new programs advancing the mission of the Garden City Library.

In partnership with the Corps of Engineers, I am looking forward to the ongoing effort to identify how best to remove significant areas of the city from the Boise River Floodplain. This is a multi-year effort that has the potential to reduce or eliminate the cost of flood insurance for hundreds of residents and businesses.

Story continues

With the help of a fine city council and talented senior staff, I will maintain my constant goal of fostering a staff culture that retains and attracts the very best people to serve the members of our community.

The city administration, the library, and police departments have a social media presence. Check them out.

Happy New Year!

Mayor John Evans