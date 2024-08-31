Harassment allegations investigated at Kentucky high school for gifted students

Morehead State University officials are responding to allegations of harassment recently made by a student at Craft Academy against another student, said Rick Hesterberg Vice President of University Advancement.

Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead offers on-campus, residential dual-enrollment for exceptionally gifted high school juniors and seniors, its website says.

The school’s announcement comes after a student said in a TikTok video they were racially harassed by another student.

Hesterberg would not confirm the nature of the alleged harassment.

“Due to student privacy rights we can’t comment on that,” Hesterberg said.

Morehead University has a nondiscrimination policy and takes the allegations very seriously, said Hesterberg.

“These are high school students and the safety and well-being of them is our top priority as well as their privacy and confidentiality,” said Hesterberg.

.As a matter of both federal and state regulation, the University is unable to discuss the details of its internal review or the outcome, he said.