'Hard to believe it's still happening': MADD launches drunk driving awareness week in Lab West

Josephine Gaulton-Rowe, vice-president of MADD Labrador West, lost two sisters to a drunk driver. She hopes events this week can educate people in the region on the impact of impaired driving. (Darryl Dinn/CBC)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is launched a week of events in Labrador West in an effort to educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving and the importance of making safe decisions.

Labrador West chapter vice-president Josephine Gaulton-Rowe told CBC News she lost two sisters to a drunk driver, and said there are no signs of impaired driving statistics lowering in the region.

"My sisters were killed over 40 years ago, and it's still happening. It's hard to believe it's still happening," she told CBC News.

"[We want] to educate people of the fallout from it, and how we need to stop impaired driving."

RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador lay 350 impaired driving charges every year on average, according to data from 2021 to 2023 shared with CBC News in August.

MADD events this week include a motorcade, gospel concert and family events.

The events come following news that shocked the sports world in August. Columbus Blue Jackets hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, N.J.

Gaulton-Rowe said she was devastated to hear of their passing, and understands the hurt the family will feel for the rest of their lives.

MADD Labrador West president Thelma Ricketts believes many in the community don't see the impacts of drunk driving since it hasn't affected them personally. She said she hopes that can change.

"Eleven or 12 years ago we had a bad one here, and it's still impacting families. Not only the families, but friends of those families. So we really need to get the message out," Ricketts said.

"If you're going to drink or do drugs or anything impaired, don't get behind that wheel."

Events also include talks at schools across Labrador West, which Gaulton-Rowe said is an especially important teaching tool.

"If they know this from the get go, that's our hope that they will never, ever do it," she said.

"Maybe we'll be lucky enough to see zero tolerance."

