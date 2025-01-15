Hard to believe, but Toronto is out-snowing Canada's snowiest city

Winter has shown up this season across Toronto and much of Canada, except its snowiest city.

St. John’s, N.L., is, climatologically, Canada’s snowiest city, typically receiving 335 cm of snow per year (climate normals 1981-2010). Nearly 67 per cent of which falls during meteorological winter, occurring from December to February. This season, however, has been anything but the norm.

Toronto versus St. John's for snowfall winter 2024-25

The pattern thus far has been more reflective of a season other than winter.

An active storm track through northern Quebec and Labrador has allowed mild, above-freezing air to dominate. Rainfall is outweighing snowfall in St. John’s, with 248.6 millimetres recorded versus a mere 32.8 centimetres of snow.

Single-day snow events have also been pitiful with the largest being 6.8 cm of snow, recorded on Dec. 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, winter has provided a lot more snowy opportunities for Toronto.

Average snowfall accumulation by date, St. John's, N.L.

So far, the city has recorded 36.6 cm of snowfall, oddly out-snowing St. John’s in the first half of winter (32.8 cm)

More snowfall chances are possible for both St. John’s and Toronto, depending on the dangerously cold Arctic air that will plunge south and east. A more active storm track could emerge over the Great Lakes at the end of January, along with lake-effect and clipper snow.

For St. John’s, a snowfall event is possible early next week.

Climate normals for winter snowfall

This high-stakes snow event will depend on several factors coming together along the East Coast, and a storm track staying south of the Avalon Peninsula, possibly becoming the season’s first nor'easter but it's too early to tell.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for Ontario and Newfoundland.