'Hard Knocks': Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' Episode 5 recap

The fifth and final episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" aired on Tuesday night and showed the business side of the football world. While it is known as "cut day" around the league, it is usually one of the most impactful episodes in "Hard Knocks" each and every season, because of the journeys that these players, mostly the ones featured in the series, and where they are headed.

Not much in terms of football game tape or strategic coaching was on display in this episode, as it really was more of a human-element episode to the tough and gritty life around the NFL. From undrafted rookie free agents to one of the most heartfelt moments of the entire season, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears regime had many tough conversations with players on the team, and some conversations that brought joy and opportunity to others.

Synopsis

With no football game tape to go off of this week, the cameras were locked on frequent subjects of this season in quarterbacks Austin Reed and Brett Rypien, running back Ian Wheeler who was preparing for surgery, safety Adrian Colbert, and of course rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Also featured on the episode of course were Poles, assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, and head coach Matt Eberflus. Those three men were featured as all the roster choices were decided, with Poles and Eberflus having the tough sit-down conversations with those who would not make the team. Fans also got to see an incredibly tough moment between Poles as he let Colbert know of his release, and then brought Cunningham into his office to discuss how the bond and relationship they build with players, makes any decision a tough one. There was also a brief but heartwarming phone conversation between rookie running back Ian Wheeler and his mother, as the two prepared for Wheeler's return to Houston, where he would be undergoing surgery for a torn ACL suffered in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There was also a very heartwarming moment, different from most of the heartbreak that showed Velus Jones Jr. being informed of his place on the official 53-man roster as part of the running back room. Displaying his versatility throughout the preseason, Jones made the team and got praised from running backs coach Chad Morton on his growth and development as a running back. Even Poles discussed other teams showing trade interest in Jones, but said due to his game-changing capability, he wouldn't take anything less than a fourth-round draft pick in a trade for him. Though he came into the preseason on the roster bubble, there are many people high on the future of Jones and what he can bring to the team on offense and special teams as a unique weapon.

Not all moments were tough on the heart strings however, as towards the end veteran safety Jonathan Owens reflected on his journey through the league and happiness to be part of the Bears 53-man roster, as well as star receiver DJ Moore showcasing his new home and announcing a new addition to his growing family. When there was some practice footage, fans got to see veteran star defensive end Montez Sweat putting in work with rookie Austin Booker, and veteran star cornerback Jaylon Johnson getting one-on-one reps with rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze.

All in all, this season finale showed viewers the human side of the NFL, and was a reminder that the players everyone roots for throughout the season, are just normal humans outside of their profession.

3 stars of the episode

Ryan Poles: There is no overstating just how crucial the access viewers were given to Poles in this episode made it the must-see episode of the season. While there had been calls for more action and maybe more authenticity throughout the season, Poles was not shy about showing raw emotion throughout the cut day process, and the understanding of what the players were going through in that moment.

In his last attempt at playing in the NFL, Poles was cut as a member of the 2008 Bears team and never played a down in the NFL afterwards. Ironically enough, 16 years later, he was the deciding factor for those who would continue on with the organization or have to look elsewhere for their NFL opportunity. Most of the time, "Hard Knocks" would capture a brief interaction with a coach and player, and while that theme was kept up here, it was Poles being his true self that made this episode that much more special.

Adrian Colbert: For the second week in a row, Colbert really stole the show, albeit not for the greatest of reasons this week. Last week, Colbert shared the tragic story of his childhood accident that left his football and life in doubt at just nine years old. Defying the odds and having been a veteran in the NFL since 2017, Colbert was up against it to make the 2024 Bears team, and would end up coming up short in his bid to do so.

It may sound weird to highlight a player who has been cut as a star of the episode, but there was substance in what Colbert would share with Poles and the camera crew that stood out. Acknowledging his free-spirit tendencies being different from most, Colbert said that this is the most peaceful and free he has felt throughout his NFL journey which has included stops with 10 different teams along the way. Crediting the culture of the Bears organization and the selflessness of everyone around him, Colbert glowed when speaking of his time in Chicago and around his teammates and coaches. When it could've been the hardest moment for him, Colbert was exuberant in discussing the Bears.

DJ Moore: Despite having a very brief appearance on this week's episode, Moore makes the cut for the tidbits he revealed during his conversations with the cameras. Fresh off his four-year, $110 million extension with the team that ties him to Chicago through 2029, for right now, Moore and his family found a new home in the area while his daughter, Arielle, played tour guide to everyone. Everything from a pool being in the living room because "it's big enough" to her new bedroom, Arielle was beaming to show off her new home. Then, DJ, his fiancee Raven, and Arielle revealed that they would be adding another child to their growing family.

A new home, a growing addition to their family, and news that is music to Bears fans ears, Moore even discussed the potential of retiring as a member of the Bears organization in the future. He wouldn't fully commit to it, but as his personal and professional life continue to grow, Moore seems locked in and iron-clad committed to the city of Chicago, which should make many people happy and optimistic for the future.

Best moment

Ryan Poles released Adrian Colbert and was very emotional about it. This shows a private moment that all teams go through. #NFL #Bears #Hardnocks pic.twitter.com/zCFLsC2HfZ — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) September 4, 2024

If nothing else, this episode showed the real side of general manager Ryan Poles and was a sign to the world of just the type of man and character the Bears have running the show. In what should've been a heartbreaking moment for Adrian Colbert hearing news of his release, it was Poles who had to step away to gather himself after showing raw emotion of the heartbreak that would follow. Crediting Colbert for not only the player he is but his uniqueness as a person, Poles appeared to have a very tough time in making this roster move.

Letting him know that he will be rooting for him not only as a player but as a person, complimenting his free-spirit personality and the positivity he brought to the locker room, Poles didn't allow the conversation with Colbert get negative. Given the heaviness of the conversation, Poles would be greeted by Ian Cunningham after delivering the news, and the two continued to compliment Adrian Colbert for the type of person he was and the way he carried himself around the team.

Memorable quote

"Sometimes the right way is the hardest way"

This quote was a sign on the shelf behind Poles' desk and captured on camera multiple times throughout the episode. Even being credited by coach Eberflus as the cut day conversations began, it was certainly a fitting quote for the theme of the episode. As players came into the general manager's office for the toughest conversation of their career, the sign served as a reminder that none of the decisions were easy for Poles and Eberflus as they cut the team's roster down to the required 53 players.

Showing that he is indeed a human outside of just a football decision maker, that quote displayed the difficulty that Poles had in informing players of their release from the team. Understanding that there is a job to do and the ultimate focus is to put together the best roster towards winning a future championship, none of the decisions were easy and light on emotions for the general manager. Each and every decision may have been the right one for the best possible talent on the roster, but it certainly felt as if every conversation was incredibly hard for Poles.

Social media reactions

