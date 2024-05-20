'It's hard, man': Nuggets' Aaron Gordon weighs in on season-ending loss to Minnesota
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon weighs in on the season-ending Game 7 loss to the Timberwolves.
VANCOUVER — Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, citing several unnamed sources, was first to report Sunday that the 27-year-old right-winger is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening. Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during
It pays to play well in major championships. Just ask Xander Schauffele.
On any other afternoon at any other tournament, Adam Hadwin’s seventh hole would have served up the most surreal scenes of the day. During the second round of the PGA Championship though, it was just another hole.
“I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies.”
Apparently, it's not the first time Tamires Vidal hasn't taken a breast shot well…
As legalized gambling becomes ubiquitous in North Carolina, former Hurricanes defenseman Aaron Ward is a cautionary tale. And it’s a tale he wants to tell.
After losing to the New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes went through end-of-season exit interviews with an eye toward next season.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele faced yet another major champion down the stretch and this time delivered some magic of his own. He swirled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the PGA Championship for his first major championship in another thriller at Valhalla. The birdie putt denied Bryson DeChambeau — and LIV Golf — a chance at another major title and put Schauffele in the record book with the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history. “I just kept tellin
Caitlin Clark is adjusting to life as a professional women's basketball player. It's going to take some time for the Indiana Fever's young star to find her groove against the incredible talent in the league. The 22-year-old Clark had her best game of the young season against New York, but it still wasn't enough to get the Fever their first win of the season.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
The Undertaker made an impression on his wife, Michelle McCool, before they met
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has been shorter, lighter and older than all of his opponents since he moved up to the heavyweight division. Usyk's heart and skill are enormous, and he overcame a major size disadvantage against Tyson Fury to become the world's first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years. Usyk defeated Fury by split decision on Sunday, knocking down his hulking opponent in the ninth round and eventually earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-o
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
Rod Brind’Amour, who has guided the Hurricanes to the NHL playoffs — and to a first-round win — in each of his 6 seasons, will return on a multi-year deal.
DALLAS (AP) — A smiling Luka Doncic pumped his fist as he settled in next to Kyrie Irving to answer questions about the Dallas Mavericks advancing to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three seasons. Doncic's co-star wasn't there for the run that ended with a five-game loss to eventual champion Golden State two years ago. Irving hasn't played this deep in the playoffs since he and LeBron James were together in Cleveland seven years ago. And don't think that didn't occur to the
EDMONTON — The clash of the Canadian clubs is going the limit. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers staved off elimination with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of their best-of-seven, second-round playoff series on Saturday. “I thought the boys were ready from the start, we obviously knew what was at stake tonight,” said Oilers forward Dylan Holloway. “There was probably a bit
TORONTO — Alek Manoah was superb for seven scoreless innings, striking out seven, as the Toronto Blue Jays fended off the Tampa Bays Rays 5-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Manoah (1-1) allowed just one walk and one hit in his best start of the season. He dropped his earned-run average from 4.91 to 3.00. It was Manoah's first win since a 7-3 victory in Boston on Aug. 4 as he struggled through 2023 and began this season on the injured list with shoulder soreness. Daniel Vogelbach was 3-fo
PRAGUE, Czechia — Dylan Cozens scored twice and added an assist as Canada edged Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday to remain unbeaten at the world hockey championship. Canada, the defending champion, improved to 6-0 in the tournament, with one of those victories coming in overtime. Switzerland suffered its first loss in six contests. The win moved Canada atop the Group A standings with 17 points, two ahead of second-place Czechia. The Canadians square off against Czechia on Tuesday. Switzerland stands th
The Preakness has turned into a quite a spoiler lately on the road to the Triple Crown. Mystik Dan's 2 1/4-length defeat Saturday marked the sixth consecutive year the Kentucky Derby winner failed to win the Preakness. This time it was Seize the Grey and Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas who beat the Derby winner in the Triple Crown's middle race at Pimlico.
Today marks the second part of the Triple Crown of horse racing: the Preakness Stakes. See all horses' live odds and post positions.