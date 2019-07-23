'It's hard to take': Women's baseball players on the outside looking in at Pan Am Games

Four years ago today, the 18 women on Canada's national baseball team were in a quest for gold at the XVII Pan American Games, having just beaten Puerto Rico by one run to earn a berth to the finals.

This year's edition of the team won't get a chance to relive that experience — their sport has been dropped from the program for the 18th edition of the games, which officially start Friday in Lima, Peru.

While Peru has teams competing in men's baseball, men's softball and women's softball, they don't have a women's baseball team.

That's being cited as the reason women's baseball has been omitted from the games, which feature 424 events in 39 sports.

"It's hard to take," said Amanda Asay of Prince George, B.C. She has been a member of the women's national team since 2005, and she played on Canada's silver medal-winning team that lost to the U.S. in the final in Ajax, Ont., at the 2015 games — the first time that women's baseball was included in the program.

"It's definitely a hit to [have been] there in Toronto and, at least from our perspective, think it went excellently," she said. "People came to watch. The games were exciting: it seemed like it was a really positive experience."

"To sort of feel like [the sport] took a step back is hard, for sure."

The Canadian Olympic Committee expressed its disappointment about the exclusion of women's baseball from the games to the Pan American Sports Organization, said spokesperson Photi Sotiropoulos.

"We believe that in a time where we are striving toward gender equity and keeping young women in sport, removing it could negatively impact long-term participation rates," he said.

Daphnée Gelinas, 23, who lives in Quebec City, has played on the national team for five seasons, including last year, when she was named MVP.

Though she took this year off, she wanted her teammates to have the chance to compete at the games.

"I was hoping that we could be part of these games, because it's the highest level of baseball we can have right now," she said.

"The opportunity is incredible…. It would have been a great success for our team to go there and show the world how baseball can be [played]."

The Pan Am experience

Asay, now the team's veteran player at the age of 31, said she remembers walking down the streets of Toronto with some teammates after the closing ceremonies in 2015 and being stopped by people who recognized them not only as athletes, but as members of the women's baseball team.

