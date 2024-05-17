Hardy announces the release of his first rock album
Hardy on working with Snoop Dogg and Dre and calling the legendary rapper Uncle Snoop
Be it a sports fanatic at a local pub or the commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Canadians from all walks of life are coming together to remember the life and work of a "terrific interviewer" who brought out the "best in people around him," as they bid a final goodbye to TSN's Darren Dutchyshen.
The couple, who were originally together from 2002 to 2004, reunited in 2021 and married the following year
The Bush rocker and his new love were spotted out in their swimsuits soaking up some sun in Los Cabos, Mexico
“We've seen so many scenes of people f***ing, but we don't see that love, touch, that care..."
The basketball player showed off her sexy style amid her divorce from Darren Waller
Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber announced they were expecting their first baby together on May 9
The actor's girlfriend also shared a post to her Instagram profile, and Spelling commented in support of the couple
Coronation Street has confirmed a returning character as part of Abi Webster’s devastating new storyline.
It’s official: Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman will share the small screen again — this time on NBC. On May 7, the network handed a series order to Happy’s Place, a multi-camera comedy created by Reba EP Kevin Abbott and starring McEntire and Peterman (fka Barbra Jean). It will air Friday nights at 8/7c during …
Swifties are not happy the conservative Catholic Kansas City Chiefs kicker referred to one of the singer’s song lyrics in a speech critics are calling misogynistic.
Peter Nicholls/ReutersA friend of Queen Camilla has claimed that Prince William is obstructing a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his father King Charles III.Urging the royal family to “bring Harry home,” the society journalist Petronella Wyatt said in a column in the Daily Telegraph that William was “equally liable” to Harry for the breakdown in royal relations.Wyatt has known Camilla since she was 18. She is the daughter of the late life peer and friend of Queen Elizabeth II, Baron Wood
Uma Thurman has been to Cannes more times than she can remember, either to pledge support for the glamorous annual charity event amfAR or with films as diverse as the genteel Merchant-Ivory period film The Golden Bowl (2000) and Quentin Tarantino’s ultraviolent Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), in which she reprised her badass role as …
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt play love interests in 'The Fall Guy,' in theaters now
"We've never cast anybody because they were single and might mingle."
Baby Bieber was on display, thanks to her choice of top.
According to a new book, JFK Jr.'s wife asked him to call the royal brothers after their mother's death
Photos came out of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce having a candlelit dinner and enjoying a walk in Lake Como, Italy, ahead of her Stockholm Eras Tour shows.