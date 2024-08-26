Harford Artists Gallery

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Dua Lipa twins with her sister Rina in Spain rocking matching string bikinis
Dua Lipa is the envy of us all as she suns it up in the Mediterranean with her girlfriends - see the stars latest postcards, bikini photos and summer snaps with her rarely-seen sister Rina
- Hello!
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise says 'dreams come true' as she shares rare video
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s artist daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, shared a glimpse of her life and passion for music on Instagram as she attended the August 25 concert featuring The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at London’s Victoria Park.
- Hello!
Shiloh Jolie rocks cropped hair in incredible new dance video after dropping Brad Pitt's name
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been praised for her growing "confidence" as her dance teacher reveals an incredible new look at the teen's skills. See the video here...
- InStyle
Meghan Markle Reportedly Has a "Major Condition" for Prince Harry for U.K. Return
It goes beyond security concerns.
- Hello!
Prince William debuts new look at Balmoral - did you notice?
Prince William was spotted debuting a new look when arriving at Crathie Kirk on Balmoral estate alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, and son, Prince George - and it had fans saying the same thing.
- Hello!
Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor's bold leg-split wedding guest dress is a kaleidoscope of colour
Lady Amelia Windsor turned heads in a colour-clashing wedding guest dress and platform heels - see photos of Prince William and Prince Harry's model cousin.
- People
Kylie Jenner Rocks Tiny Gray Minidress in Stylish Selfie Video
The mother-of-two recently dropped her latest swimwear line with KHY
- Elle
Inside Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Party With Travis Kelce and Friends
Taylor Swift threw a party at her Rhode Island beach house, with Travis Kelce, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Bradley Cooper.
- People
Kate Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance Alongside Royal Family in Balmoral: See the Pics!
The Princess of Wales attended a service at Crathie Church with Prince William, Prince George and more on Sunday, Aug. 25
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing The Exact Moment They Realized They Were Going To Get Fired, And Oh My God, It's Worse Than You Think
Retaliation is illegal... I thought!
- BuzzFeed
Here Are 23 Funny Tweets That Went Viral This Weekend
The Sabrina Carpenter one, LOL.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing All The Ways Gen Z Is Tech Illiterate, And Wow, We Have Room To Improve
"They're more susceptible to confirmation bias via social media than they like to admit."
- Hello!
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, 28, makes heartbreaking admission about his new music
Hailee, 28, is Eminem's daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott
- People
Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Lynn Massey Dies Following 'Long Health Battle': 'Grateful for the Prayers'
The official Instagram and Facebook pages for the late country legend announced the news on Saturday, Aug. 24
- Hello!
Lady Louise Windsor set to make history as first female royal to join military since late Queen - report
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor is keen to pursue a career in the military, and will become the first female royal to do so since the late Queen Elizabeth II.
- Hello!
Princess Kate's rebellious corset wedding guest outfit had hidden meaning
Prince William's then-girlfriend Kate Middleton made a solo appearance at Lady Rose Windsor's wedding in 2008 in a plunging dress and a corset jacket - see unearthed photos.
- INSIDER
The Blake Lively backlash has been 'a gift' for Justin Baldoni after he was forced to hire a PR crisis manager amid rumored 'It Ends With Us' feud, PR expert says
Baldoni has hired a PR crisis team amid the drama surrounding "It Ends With Us" and his rumored falling out with Blake Lively.
- Elle
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Vacation in Cannes
Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti after meeting at Cannes Film Festival in May and going yachting with her.
- Hello!
Ricky Gervais reveals luxe home office at new £15 million mansion with Jane Fallon
Ricky Gervais has given fans a glimpse of his luxurious home office at the £15 million mansion he recently purchased with partner, Jane Fallon.
- People
“The Voice” Alum Billy Gilman Marries Anthony Carbone on Stunning 45-Acre Horse Farm in Rhode Island! (Exclusive)
The country music star and Carbone, who first met in 2022, got engaged on a rainy night in September 2023 after attending a Pam Tillis concert