Harlan Coben’s ‘Run Away’ Netflix Series Casts James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver and 13 More

Harlan Coben’s next Netflix series “Run Away” has announced its sprawling cast, including James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones and Minnie Driver.

Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Ellie de Lange, Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Ingrid Oliver, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Finty Williams, Joe McGann and Amy Gledhill round out the cast.

The eight-episode series follows Simon (Nesbitt), whose life falls apart when his daughter Paige (de Lange) runs away. When he finds her, strung out on drugs in a city park, she isn’t alone. An argument escalates into shocking violence, and Simon loses his little girl all over again. Per the logline, “his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.”

Production on the series will commence in the U.K. in January. “Jimmy Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati and Minnie Driver — the cast is an embarrassment of riches. I can’t wait to start filming,” Coben said in a statement.

Coben will executive produce the show, one of 13 of his novels adapted for Netflix, via his Final Twist Productions. Danny Brocklehurst is the lead writer and is also an EP. “Run Away” is produced by Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios).

Coben’s other Netflix series include “Missing You,” “Fool Me Once,” “Gone for Good,” “The Stranger,” “Stay Close,” “The Innocent,” “Hold Tight,” “The Woods” and “Safe.” His upcoming titles are “Caught,” “Just One Look” and “I Will Find You,” his first U.S. production.

