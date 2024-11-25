Harlan, Iowa boil advisory lifted after water main break
Boaters off San Diego on Saturday witnessed a rarely seen spectacle involving killer whales, or orcas, that are more comonly encountered much farther south in Mexico. “Who needs SeaWorld when the greatest Orca show in the world is in the WILD!”
There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or
Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P
A desert oasis hidden away in the dunes in the far reaches of skyscraper-studded Dubai has drawn a surprising new set of weary world travelers: A pack of Argentinian rodents. Patagonian mara, a rabbit-like mammal with long legs, big ears and a body like a hooven animal, now roam the grounds of Al Qudra Lakes, typically home to gazelle and other desert creatures of the United Arab Emirates. (AP Video: Jon Gambrell)
For more than a decade, a succession of sea creatures have lived off of this whale’s body by stripping it and burrowing into the bones to find nutrients.
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — British Columbia conservation officers say a man was injured earlier this week when he was attacked by a black bear while he was walking his dog on a Metro Vancouver trail.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Maria Halfyard, the founder of Mernini Coats, says rainy weather means big business. (Heather Barrett/CBC)Nobody wants the amount of consistent rain and fog parts of the Avalon Peninsula have seen over the course of this month — except Maria Halfyard.Halfyard is the founder of Mernini, and says business has been steady as people search for fashionable rain wear."I'm probably the only one in this province that is loving the rain," Halfyard said with a laugh during an interview with CBC Radio's We
Canadians can look forward to bright displays of the Aurora Borealis for at least the next year and likely even longer.
The federal government did not meet the targets for its program to plant two billion trees during the program's third planting season.Numbers provided by Natural Resources Canada show Ottawa did not meet its annual planting and spending targets for the 2023-24 growing season.Ottawa and its partners were supposed to plant 60 million trees last season but only got 46.6 million saplings in the ground.Despite the program's slow rollout, a spokesperson for Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinso
In a northeast Calgary industrial park, nestled among storefronts selling flooring and grills, is the Gear Re-Store.Inside are boxes of surplus zippers in every colour of the rainbow, industrial washers and dryers and a team of technicians skillfully stuffing puffer jackets with down filling and repairing rips and tears.Each year, the store repairs about 10,000 jackets, sweaters and pairs of snowpants, said owner Russell McPherson. "I don't like waste," said McPherson, whose shop specializes in
Much of Saskatchewan was still blanketed in a thick layer of snow Monday morning after a weekend of heavy snowfall, leading several schools across the province to cancel classes for a snow day.
DENVER (AP) — It hasn't been a typical fall for the northeastern United States.
People in the Kootenays woke up to a fresh dump of snow this weekend. The Cranbrook area received more than 18 centimetres overnight. As Corey Bullock reports, the snow is causing challenging conditions on the highway and in town.
Groundwater pumping has been causing the land to sink at a record pace in California's San Joaquin Valley. New research suggests ways of addressing the problem.
Great Abaco Island has a blue hole, Sawmill Sink, filled with fossils from the Ice Age showing the island's ancient history.
As polar air infiltrates Canada, the great lakes are turning on to bring the first snowfall of the season for some. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Scientists in the Caribbean are turning algae that have been choking beaches into biofuel.
The FOX Forecast Center is continuing to monitor the Thanksgiving week weather forecast and expects there to be some potential travel disruptions. But while a majority of people should reach their destinations unaffected by extreme weather, getting home may be a different story - especially in the East.
Amid geopolitical upheaval, including the election of a climate denier in the US, the future of the three-decade long COP process hangs in the balance