Harley the Cockatoo Uses Pink Cup to Quench Her Thirst

Harley the cockatoo took it upon herself to quench her thirst at her Netherlands home on May 6, 2019.

Harley perched herself on her owner Anja van Velzen’s kitchen sink, and methodically scooped up water with her pink cup. After a couple of tries, she was able to fill her cup up and took a refreshing drink. Velzen added in the video’s caption, “And of course as a real lady with a pink cup.”

