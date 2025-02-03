Harley Street dentist told patient to ‘put up with pain’ as she botched implant

Dr Monica Bijlani was criticised in the High Court judgment for not accepting her negligence had caused problems - Facebook

A Harley Street dentist told a patient to “put up with” extreme pain during a botched operation, a court heard.

Caroline Bailey had to endure “unbearable” agony as Dr Monica Bijlani negligently drilled into the root of her tooth while fitting a dental implant.

The 60-year-old grandmother lost part of her jaw as a result, and developed a debilitating bowel condition after taking painkillers. After three sittings in Dr Bijlani’s chair, Mrs Bailey had to spend 10 days in hospital.

The High Court found Dr Bijlani, 59, did not carry out a “full or proper assessment” of Mrs Bailey and drilled in an implant that was too big for her mouth, causing an infection.

It ordered the dentist of 30 years to pay Mrs Bailey £87,663 in damages, after the mother of five sued her.

Mrs Bailey visited Dr Bijlani’s practice on Harley Street in May 2018 to have an implant fitted to her lower jaw.

The court heard that Dr Bijlani did not measure Mrs Bailey’s jawbone, take an X-ray – instead relying on information from a different treatment two years before – or tell her about the associated risks.

Caroline Bailey was left unable to speak clearly after the botched implant - Caroline Bailey

Mrs Bailey suffered severe pain during the procedure, the court heard. Its judgment said that she “spoke of gripping the chair and trying to raise her left hand to indicate that she was in pain, but [Dr Bijlani] reached across and pressed her arm down”.

The judgment continued: “She said she was in agony. She recalled [Dr Bijlani] telling her to move her tongue out of the way, but she could not feel her tongue as it was anaesthetised.

“[Mrs Bailey] was told that the anaesthetic had reached the maximum dose, so she was told that she would just have to put up with the pain.

“The drilling lasted more than an hour… [Mrs Bailey] noticed the state of the dental nurse, Maria, who looked quite worried or distressed.”

At home, Mrs Bailey remained in “unbearable pain” and could not sleep. She returned to Dr Bijlani’s practice and the dentist suggested she perform root canal treatment.

Mrs Bailey said the two-hour treatment was a “horrendous, painful and traumatising experience”. It could not be finished because she was in so much pain and a week later she was urgently referred to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge for surgery.

While awaiting surgery, Mrs Bailey encountered health issues brought on by the painkillers she had been prescribed and was rushed to hospital, where she stayed for 10 days.

Experts told the High Court the extreme pain was caused by drilling into the neighbouring tooth. There was no need for root canal treatment and the implant should have been removed, they added.

Dr Bijlani, who defended herself, told the court “unintentional human error” had led her to fit the implant improperly, because Mrs Bailey was writhing around in pain so much. She said that she had previously fitted “several thousand” implants without issues.

Mr Justice Simon found the dentist liable for damages, said some of her actions were “completely unsound and professionally unjustifiable” and criticised her for not accepting that she had been negligent.