Harmony Montgomery trial hears how girl’s remains were ‘crushed into diaper bag’: Updates

Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife has taken the stand at his trial over the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony.

Mr Montgomery’s trial is under way in New Hampshire, more than four years after Harmony was last seen alive in late 2019.

Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.

In 2022, Mr Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering.

Kayla Montgomery told police that her husband struck the little girl several times after she had a bathroom accident.

“She was crying and making a weird noise,” Kayla Montgomery told the court on Friday. “Adam was punching her repeatedly in the head ... He said ‘Shut the f*** up, stop crying.”

He then placed Harmony’s body in a cooler which he then snuck into his workplace freezer, before disposing of her remains in March 2020.

Harmony’s remains have never been found.

Adam Montgtomery agrees to plead guilty to some charges

Adam Montgomery repeatedly beat and terrorised wife to keep her ‘quiet,’ prosecution says

Montgomery’s fingerprints found next to stains of Harmony’s blood

Harmony Montgomery was missing two years before anyone noticed. Now her father is on trial for murder

Why was Harmony not reported missing for two years?

Court takes lunch recess

17:53 , Andrea Blanco

The proceedings will resume shortly.

Montgomery crushed remains until they fit inside maternity bag

17:38 , Andrea Blanco

The body was first stored in a duffel bag and later inside a trash bag that remained in the closet at the shelter for two days.

Then, Kayla Montgomery said, her husband entered the bathroom and crushed the remains until they fit inside a CMC (Catholic Medical Center) tote bag that she was given at the hospital after delivering her son.

“It was a diaper bag,” Kayla said.

17:15 , Andrea Blanco

Harmony had dried blood from being hit days before her death

“And you ddin’’t clean her face?” Ms Smith asked.

“No, we just kept her under the blanket,” Montgomery answered.

Kayla Montgomery saw Harmony’s bruised face

16:50 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla says that she saw dried blood on Harmony’s face after they realised she was dead.

Montgomerclesned the car’s seat with napkins before putting the body inside a duffel bag.

Defence tries to point out inconsistencies in Kayla Montgomery

15:35 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla said the babies were not crying in the ca when her husband reportedly hurt Harmony.

“And Adam striking Shamus’ sister didn’t cause him to cry?” Ms Smith said.

Ms Smith also asked Kayla if she remember whether Montgomery paid in cash at the Burguer King they went right after the attack.

Ms Smiths points out that although Kayla does not remember whether Montgomery actually did, she seemed to recall that in last year’s testimony.

Kayla Montogmery describes days leading up to Harmony’s death

14:51 , Andrea Blanco

Harmony Montgomery had a set of maybe seven or eight underwear, and a few sets of clothes.

The family often stopped at public bathrooms to wash themselves.

Kayla Montgomery back on the stand

14:34 , Andrea Blanco

Defence attorney Caroline Smith is grilling Ms Montgomery.

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother breaks down as she reveals chilling plan to use Nutribullet to dispose of body

14:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla Montgomery’s harrowing testimony in court included disturbing descriptions of the plans to dispose of Harmony’s body that Adam Montgomery discussed after the little girl was murdered on 7 December.

Montgomery, 34, is currently standing trial in Manchester, New Hampshire on a second-degree murder charge after conceding on two lesser charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information.

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom reveals plan to use Nutribullet to dispose of body

Rampant abuse, damning DNA evidence and a ‘betrayal’ prison letter: Harmony Montgomery trial’s key revelations

13:00 , Andrea Blanco

The first week of Adam Montgomery’s trial over the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony was set off to a harrowing start as the court heard disturbing theories of the things he did to conceal the little girl’s corpse.

Montgomery, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in the December 2019 death of Harmony Montgomery. On Wednesday, he said he intended to plead guilty to two lesser charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information.

Key revelations in Harmony Montgomery murder trial

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother’s ‘betrayal letter’ revealed

11:00 , Andrea Blanco

During opening statements, the defence introduced a prison letter allegedly written by Kayla Montgomery after she was arrested on theft charges for collecting welfare benefits for the missing child between December 2019 and June 2021.

In the letter, she allegedly wrote the things she wanted in exchange for “betraying Adam.”

Among the things she reportedly requested were “immunity from everything, all charges she was facing ... maybe ankle bracelet, or probation or drug rehab, kids in my life, not lose custody and have kids live with me.”

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother’s ‘betrayal letter’ revealed

Kayla Montgomery says her husband killed his 5-year-old and hid her body. His lawyers say she’s lying.

09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla Montgomery testified that her stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery, whose body has not been found, died 7 December 2019, in a car the family was living in after getting evicted. It was the third day of Adam Montgomery’s murder trial in Manchester, which he hasn’t been attending.

Kayla Montgomery said Harmony was potty trained, but had begun having frequent accidents. She testified that her husband punched Harmony in the head after two such accidents in the car.

He later covered Harmony with a blanket as the child cried, moaned and eventually went silent, the stepmother said. Their car broke down soon afterward and Adam Montgomery put Harmony’s body in the duffel bag, she said.

“He, like, folded her in half and put her in the duffel bag,” she said.

Adam Montgomery, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, assault and witness tampering. In opening statements Thursday, his lawyers acknowledged he was guilty of two other charges — falsifying evidence and abusing a corpse. But they said he did not kill Harmony and repeatedly suggested Kayla Montgomery was lying to protect herself.

Adam Montgomery pins blame for Harmony’s murder on ex-wife in dramatic opening statement

07:00 , Andrea Blanco

On Thursday, Montgomery’s lawyer gave a dramatic preview of the line of defence they will be pursuing during trial. During opening statement, attorney James Brooks claimed that it was Kayla Montgomery, his client’s estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmother, who last saw the little girl alive.

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom reveals plan to use Nutribullet to dispose of body

WATCH: Officers saw missing 5-year-old in Sept 2019': Police chief on Harmony Montgomery case

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

NewsWorldAmericasUS Crime News Harmony Montgomery trial jurors taken on grim tour to pizza place where father hid body

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

“In a few minutes, we are going to get on a bus to see a couple of locations in Manchester. In some ways, it’ll be the beginning of a journey that you will likely never forget,” prosecutor Ben Agati said on Wednesday.

“It’s also the last journey that Harmony Montgomery took when she was alive and where her body went afterwards. It’s a journey into the actions of the defendant on the days of the attack and after. We’re going to drive by the place where Harmony was first assaulted, or where she was killed, or where she was ... crushed.”

Harmony Montgomery trial jurors taken on tour to pizza place where father hid body

Montgomery discussed using NutriBullet to further reduce remains

Sunday 11 February 2024 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla alleged that Montgomery discussed using a handsaw and a NutriBullet to destroy Harmony’s rotting remains. Montgomery spent hours inside the bathroom “dethawing” Harmony’s frozen remains, cutting the clothes off the body, and running hot water onto what remained of the little girl, she said.

“He wanted to use a handsaw and a NutriBullet,” Kayla told the court. “He said that’d be good to use to help get rid of her ... I saw Harmony folded together the same way she was when we took her out of the car. She looked like she had barely any skin, just skin and bones and was very bruised. He had the hot water running ... in the tub.”

It is unclear whether Montgomery actually used a NutriBullet. According to the prosecution, Montgomery did purchase lime, a metal-cutting blade and a grinder at a Home Depot.

Harmony Montgomery ‘potty trained herself’

Sunday 11 February 2024 21:00 , Andrea Blanco

The prosecution argued that Harmony had met all the milestones for a girl her age, and only began soiling herself when she was sent to live in an abusive environment with her father. Harmony’s foster mother Michelle Raftery told jurors on Thursday that Harmony was potty trained by the time she was two and a half years old.

“We had the privilege of being Harmony’s foster parents ... At two and a half, going on three she was potty trained,” Ms Raftery said. “She wanted to be like the bigger kids in our house. So she would tell us, she pretty much potty trained herself.”

Ms Raftery cared for Harmony for several periods during her first four years of life as the little girl was frequently removed from her mother, who had a substance abuse problem. Ms Raftery said that Harmony would call her “momma,” and say “dadda” to her husband.

Doctors had initially said that Harmony was legally blind in both eyes, had issues with her brain, and was not expected to live past seven months.

“However I noticed that when I would feed her, she would track me with one of her eyes,” Ms Raftery said. “She was very sweet, very happy. She was very social and loved to be around people. Wherever she went, she would leave people happy.”

Harmony was “meeting every benchmark” and thriving with the help of a dedicated team of doctors while she lived with the Rafterys.

Adam Montgomery’s fingerprints found next to Harmony’s blood

Sunday 11 February 2024 19:00 , Andrea Blanco

After Harmony was killed on 7 December 2019, her father, stepmother Kayla Montgomery, and the couple’s two infant children moved in with Kayla’s mother. At that time, Montgomery reportedly kept Harmony’s remains inside a red freezer with a white lid.

The family later moved to a shelter, where Montgomery then hid Harmony’s body inside a ceiling vent.

“He compressed and contorted her body into this bag,” the prosecution said while showing a medium-sized tote bag.

The state said that when investigators returned to the room two years later, they saw deep blood stains in the ceiling vent and smelled decomposition.

“And surrounding Harmony’s blood, all that was left of her .... the defendant’s fingerprints and palm prints, froze in there for a time,” the prosecution said.

Rampant abuse, damning DNA evidence and a ‘betrayal’ prison letter: Harmony Montgomery trial’s key revelations

Sunday 11 February 2024 17:00 , Andrea Blanco

The first week of Adam Montgomery’s trial over the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony was set off to a harrowing start as the court heard disturbing theories of the things he did to conceal the little girl’s corpse.

Montgomery, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in the December 2019 death of Harmony Montgomery. On Wednesday, he said he intended to plead guilty to two lesser charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying information.

Key revelations in Harmony Montgomery murder trial

Where is Harmony?

Sunday 11 February 2024 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

The girl’s remains have still never been found.

The Gilford Street property was the focus of much of the search with investigators seen in the home and the backyard for multiple days.

However, Manchester Police said the search concluded there. It is not clear if anything of interest was uncovered and no other locations for searches have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 603-203-606

Harmony Montgomery trial jurors taken on grim tour to pizza place where father hid body

Sunday 11 February 2024 13:00 , Andrea Blanco

Montgomery, 34, is accused of brutally hitting Harmony Montgomery in the head with his fist until she stopped breathing, causing her death on 7 December 2019. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, assault and witness tampering.

Proceedings were off to a chaotic start on Wednesday after Montgomery told Judge Amy Messer via video conference that he intended to plead guilty to two of the charges — abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence — and be tried on the remaining counts.

Harmony Montgomery trial jurors taken on tour to pizza place where father hid body

How did Harmony die?

Sunday 11 February 2024 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

During an interview with detectives, Ms Montgomery said that Mr Montgomery had repeatedly punched Harmony in the face on 7 December 2019, after becoming upset with her for having bathroom accidents in the car their family was living in after they were evicted from their home that November.

The 48-page probable cause affidavit detailed how Ms Montgomery told investigators her husband had allegedly “delivered sets of three-to-four blows with a closed fist to Harmony’s face/head on three separate occasions over the course of a few minutes” that morning.

After the final blow, Mr Montgomery allegedly said: “I think I really hurt her this time. I think I did something.”

Harmony made a “moaning type noise” for approximately five minutes “and then stopped,” Ms Montgomery told investigators.

No one checked on Harmony or stopped to get her medical attention, Ms Montgomery told investigating officers.

Instead, the family allegedly continued their ride to a Burger King before returning to the apartment complex where they usually parked their car.

They remained in the parking lot for 20 minutes before driving off again. In a second interview, Ms Montgomery admitted she and Mr Montgomery used heroin and fentanyl during this period.

It was only when their car, a Chrysler Sebring, broke down that she claimed the couple discovered “Harmony was not breathing” and had died.

Mr Montgomery then allegedly placed Harmony’s lifeless body in a red duffel bag. While living in the parking lot, Ms Montgomery claimed her husband would occasionally leave Harmony’s body out in the snow to slow the rate of decomposition.

When the family moved in with Ms Montgomery’s mother and her boyfriend, Mr Montgomery placed the duffel bag containing Harmony’s body in a red cooler in the common hallway of their apartment building.

After that, the Montgomerys moved into a shelter house, where the bag began to leak. Mr Montgomery reportedly put the duffel bag into a trash bag, and stowed it inside a vent shaft in the ceiling of their room.

Police officers later removed the entire section of the ceiling, including the vent, and found stains consistent with signs of decomposition.

Ms Montgomery gave detectives two different versions of how Mr Montgomery then transferred Harmony’s body to a much smaller, maternity tote bag which “would not likely fit Harmony’s body unless it was dismembered or grossly distorted”.

Harmony Montgomery’s father kept her ‘rotting remains in restaurant freezer alongside ingredients’, jury hears

Sunday 11 February 2024 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Presenting the disturbing case to the jury panel, a state prosecutor detailed the great lengths that Montgomery went to conceal and abuse his daughter’s corpse — and how he stored the remains in a walk-in freezer at a restaurant where he worked.

Harmony Montgomery’s father kept ‘rotting remains in restaurant freezer’

Adam Montgomery to plead guilty to hiding daughter Harmony’s body as murder trial begins

Sunday 11 February 2024 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Montgomery, who did not appear in person during Wednesday’s proceedings in Manchester, New Hampshire, acknowledged that he had falsified evidence and abused a corpse in connection with Harmony’s December 2019 death.

Adam Montgomery to plead guilty to hiding daughter Harmony’s body

Adam Montgomery repeatedly beat and terrorised wife to keep her ‘quiet,’ prosecution says

Sunday 11 February 2024 05:00 , Andrea Blanco

During opening arguments, the prosecution said that Kayla Montgomery had been threatened to remain silent about the harrowing circumstances of Harmony’s death by her husband.

The prosecution also said that Harmony was subjected to the same abuse during the time that she lived with her father being killed.

The state Harmony was potty trained when she went to live with Montgomery, and her bathroom accidents were likely a symptom of the abuse she endured.

“You’ll hear that she went from this girl full of life, a girl who radiated happiness, to a scared girl, bruised and from there she went to be the dead girl rotting in the bag,” a prosecutor said. “And then she went to be the dead girl rotting in the ceiling, a ceiling the defendant slept under for months as Harmony’s body fluids leaked through that ceiling.”

IN PICTURES: Kayla Montgomery testifies at husband’s trial

Sunday 11 February 2024 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Missing Girl New Hampshire

Missing Girl New Hampshire

Missing Girl New Hampshire

Missing Girl New Hampshire

Father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter does not attend trial

Sunday 11 February 2024 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Judge Amy Messer told the pool of prospective jurors Wednesday morning that Adam Montgomery had a right to appear at his trial, but he also had a right not to.

“You are not to speculate on why he is not here today” nor draw any inferences, she said.

Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty in 2022 to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, assault and witness tampering. The trial is expected to last about three weeks. He’s been incarcerated since 2022.

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother’s ‘betrayal letter’ revealed

Saturday 10 February 2024 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla Montgomery, the prosecution’s key witness, took the stand on Friday to testify about the way her husband allegedly murdered his five-year-old daughter Harmony in December 2019. Kayla, Harmony’s stepmother, is serving an 18-month prison sentence on perjury charges for lying to police about Harmony’s whereabouts.

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother’s ‘betrayal letter’ revealed

Who was Harmony Montgomery?

Saturday 10 February 2024 19:00 , Andrea Blanco

Harmony was born in June 2014. At the time, her father was in prison before his release in 2015.

The little girl was removed from her mother’s care at least three times in the first four years of her life, according to WMUR.

In July 2018, the Department of Child Services removed her from her mother’s custody, due to her drug addiction, and placed Harmony in a foster home.

Then, in February 2019, Mr Montgomery was granted custody of Harmony before a review of his home was completed by the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families.

While Ms Sorey lived in Massachusetts, Mr Montgomery lived in New Hampshire – so Harmony was moved to a new state to live with her father.

Harmony Montgomery (Manchester Police Department)

Harmony Montgomery was missing two years before anyone noticed. Now her father is on trial for murder

Saturday 10 February 2024 17:00 , Andrea Blanco

Harmony Montgomery, 5, was last seen in the fall of 2019, but authorities only started searching for her two years later. Now, her father Adam Montgomery is finally going on trial for her murder.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report:

A missing child, murder and father on trial: What happened to Harmony Montgomery?

Harmony Montgomery’s mother pleaded for help finding daughter

Saturday 10 February 2024 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

The case of Harmony Montgomery, who was born in Massachusetts to unmarried parents with a history of substance abuse, exposed weaknesses in child protection systems and provoked calls to prioritize the well-being of children over parents in custody matters.

Harmony was moved between the homes of her mother and her foster parents multiple times before Adam Montgomery received custody in 2019 and moved to New Hampshire.

Harmony was reported missing in 2021 by her mother, who said she hadn’t seen the girl in more than two years.

“I’m begging the community. I don’t care if you saw this young girl a year ago and you think it’s irrelevant. Call us,” Manchester police Chief Allen Aldenberg first told the public at a news conference on New Year’s Eve 2021, setting up a 24-hour tipline. Photos of Harmony were circulated widely on social media.

Adam Montgomery pins blame for Harmony’s murder on ex-wife

Saturday 10 February 2024 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Brooks also claimed that it was Kayla Montgomery who last saw the little girl alive. Mr Brooks went on to say that Kayla Montgomery had created a web of lies to put the blame on her husband and that Adam Montgomery had merely agreed to destroy evidence to “protect” his wife and keep custody of their young children.

“He’s not innocent here. He and Kayla moved the body to keep it hidden. You should find him guilty on those charges,” Mr Brooks told jurors. “Adam Montgomery did not kill Harmony ... Kayla Montgomery was the last person to see Harmony alive and knows how Harmony died.”

While the family was living in their car, Montgomery was doing odd jobs in order to earn quick money, Mr Brooks claimed.

It was during one of those instances in which Kayla Montgomery was left alone with the children in the car that Harmony died, Mr Brooks alleged.

The state argued that Kayla Montgomery didn’t come forward with information sooner because she was being abused and “terrorised” by her husband.

“Harmony did not die in that intersection you saw yesterday,” Mr Brooks told the court. “Both Adam Montgomery and Kayla found Harmony’s body in the middle of the night after he returned from work at Colonial Village Aparments.”

The defence said Kayla Montgomery did not tell Adam Montgomery how Harmony died, but that he went on with a plan to destroy Harmony’s remains in order to “protect” his family. The couple then put off the decision to dispose of the body because they didn’t know what to do, Mr Brooks said.

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother breaks down as she reveals chilling plan to use Nutribullet to dispose of body

Saturday 10 February 2024 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

During her testimony on Friday, Kayla recounted the events leading up to Harmony’s murder.

“Adam was getting really angry from Harmony peeing in the car, and he repetitively kept punching her on the way to Burger King,” she told jurors while sobbing. “And there were a couple of red lights, and when at red lights he would, like, go over the driver’s seat in between the passenger seat, and he was just punching her repetitively in the head.”

Read more:

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom reveals plan to use Nutribullet to dispose of body

Adam Montgomery used quicklime to dissolve body in bathtub

Saturday 10 February 2024 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Montgomery began discussing ways to dispose of Harmony’s body in March 2020, after he and Kayla Montgomery moved to an apartment on Union Street with their children.

“He discussed using a saw to cut her up. He discussed using lime to further decompose her so she couldn’t be found,” the prosecution said during opening statements. “Remember, he believed that if there was nobody there could be no evidence and he could get away with this.”

The state said that he compressed the sealed bag with Harmony’s remains and added quicklime to the bag.

“Thinking that it would eat away anything left of her,” the prosecution said. “He spent most of the day in that bathroom compressing Harmony.”

According to the prosecution, Montgomery took Harmony’s frozen remains and put them in the tub, running hot water to further manipulate what was left of the body. Kayla Montgomery then walked inside the bathroom and allegedly saw Montgomery

She saw that Harmony was largely skin, bones and fluid – and that Mr Montgomery was trying to dispose

Montgomery took daughter’s rotting remains to work with him

Saturday 10 February 2024 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

After neighbours began to complain about the smell, Montgomery reportedly brought the bag with Harmony’s remains to work with him every day.

At the time, he worked as a cook and dishwasher at the since-closed Portland Pie Company.

“[The bag] stood out to people, because he placed it in the freezer during his shifts,” a prosecutor said. “He brought it with him regularly to work and he stored it in a freezer where the company kept food, and ingredients. People saw him bringing that in and out. They couldn’t have imagined what that bag contained.”

Adam Montgomery’s fingerprints found next to Harmony’s blood

Friday 9 February 2024 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

After Harmony was killed on 7 December 2019, her father, stepmother Kayla Montgomery, and the couple’s two infant children moved in with Kayla’s mother. At that time, Montgomery reportedly kept Harmony’s remains inside a red freezer with a white lid.

The family later moved to a shelter, where Montgomery then hid Harmony’s body inside a ceiling vent.

“He compressed and contorted her body into this bag,” the prosecution said while showing a medium-sized tote bag.

The state said that when investigators returned to the room two years later, they saw deep blood stains in the ceiling vent and smelled decomposition.

“And surrounding Harmony’s blood, all that was left of her .... the defendant’s fingerprints and palm prints, froze in there for a time,” the prosecution said.

When was Harmony last seen?

Friday 9 February 2024 22:44 , Andrea Blanco

The last confirmed sighting of Harmony was on 11 September 2019 when Manchester police officers were called to her father’s home on 77 Gilford Street in Manchester.

Harmony was living with her father as well as his wife Kayla Montgomery and their children at the property at the time.

Law enforcement said the last police callout to the property was in October 2019 but later confirmed they had muddled the dates and it was actually September.

Police interviews and statements from various family members also offered a timeline for her last known sighting.

Ms Sorey told police she had not been able to contact her daughter since they spoke on a video call in April 2019. After that, she said Mr Montgomery cut off all contact between her and her daughter.

Mr Montgomery first claimed to investigators he last saw his daughter around Thanksgiving 2019, claiming that Ms Sorey had picked her up from Manchester to take her to live with her.

According to the criminal complaint, Mr Montgomery claimed to believe his daughter was living with his ex when officers contacted him in December 2021.

He also did “not show much emotion or reaction” when officers said they were concerned whether Harmony was alive, the complaint alleges.

His story was also contradicted by Ms Montgomery, who told police she last saw Harmony the day after Thanksgiving when her husband said he was driving her to see Ms Sorey.

Mr Montgomery’s uncle Kevin Montgomery told investigators he had not seen Harmony or his nephew since late 2019 when she was five years old.

Court adjourns

Friday 9 February 2024 20:44 , Andrea Blanco

The trial will resume on Monday.

Defence confronts Kayla Montgomery about lies to grand jury

Friday 9 February 2024 19:42 , Andrea Blanco

“You talked to the jury with a straight face about what she was wearing,” Ms Smith asks Kayla Montgomery. “Even though the Star Wars hoodie was what you cut off her body in the shower at Union Square Avenue.”

“You said the last time you saw Harmony she was happy, and you had no problem with that lie.”

Kayla Montgomery under cross-examination by defence

Friday 9 February 2024 19:07 , Andrea Blanco

With her head down, Kayla answered questions about the “betrayal” prison letter she wrote in which she demanded immunity and custody of her kids in exchange of testifying against Adam Montgomery.

”One of the things you wanted was one last time, maybe kiss him or make love?” Defence attorney Caroline Smith asked.

“Right,” Kayla answered.

“What you didn’t write was protection from Adam, what you didn’t write was that you were afraid of Adam,” Ms Smith continued. “You just wanted to be with him before you, as you put it, betray him, right?”

“Yes,” Kayla answered.

Court to resume shortly

Friday 9 February 2024 17:38 , Andrea Blanco

Court is taking a lunch recess.

Friday 9 February 2024 17:03 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla said that Montgomery began to accuse her of speaking to police in 2021

“He punched me in the head with his fist,” she said. “At some point, I said I was, even though I wasn’t.”

“He said he would contact his family members and have them kill me and cut me in pieces,” Montgomery said.

Kayla recounted an instance in which she tried to escape the home where Montgomery allegedly kept her isolated. She said she had her newborn daughter in her arms and ran to a neighbour’s house to call for help, but Montgomery caught up with her and put her in a chokehold.

“She was in my arms and I was already feeding her so I just ran out to get help so I could go back and get the kids,” Kayla said.

Friday 9 February 2024 16:50 , Andrea Blanco

Harmony’s clothes were put in a trash bag

The remains were put back in the tote bag and inside the freezer.

“He said that he wanted to get rid of the body soon because he was scared of anything that could happen to him and the kids,” Kayla said.

Kayla Montgmery says he helped Montgomery because she was scared

Friday 9 February 2024 16:40 , Andrea Blanco

At the Union Square apartment, Adam Montgomery began to reduce Harmony’s remains.

“I saw Harmony folded together the same way she was when we took her out of the car,” Kayla told jurors. “She looked like she had barely any skin, just skin and bones and was very bruised. He had the hot water running ... in the tub.”

She said she also saw a bag of lime in the bathroom. Montgomery was cutting the clothes off Harmony’s remains and “dethawing” her.

Kayla said that at one point, Montgomery asked her to help him.

Montgomery discussed using a NutriBullet to destroy Harmony’s body

Friday 9 February 2024 16:34 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla testified Montgomery discussed using a handsaw, lime and even a NutriBullet to destroy Harmony’s rotting remains.

“He wanted to use a handsaw and a NutriBullet,” Kayla told jurors. “He said that’d be good to use to help get rid of her.”

Kayla Montgomery brought Harmony’s remains in stroller to Montgomery’s work

Friday 9 February 2024 16:31 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla Montgomery said the “loud bang” came when Montgomery was trying to fit Harmony’s body inside the tote bag.

Montgomery reportedly asked Kayla to bring the bag to the restaurant he worked at. She told jurors that she walked from the shelter to the restaurant with her two sons and carrying Harmony’s remains in a stroller.

“Because I was scared,” Kayla said.

Montgomery then used ammonia to clean the bathroom of their room at the shelter.

Kayla Montgomery testifies about Montgomery’s abuse of Harmony’s corpse

Friday 9 February 2024 15:44 , Andrea Blanco

The Montgomerys stayed in the shelter for a month and a half and other residents soon began complaining about an odor coming out of their room.

“You could smell a horrible smell that was coming through the vents,” Kayla said.

When maintenance workers came to the room, Montgomery removed the body from the ceiling vent and put it in the bathroom.

Montgomery then placed Harmony’s body inside a medium-sized tote bag after Kayla heard a “loud bang.”

Harmony’s body was stored in cooler left in building hallway for weeks

Friday 9 February 2024 15:37 , Andrea Blanco

After the Montgomerys went to live with Kayla’s mother, Montgomery reportedly put the duffel bag with Harmony’s body inside a cooler.

The body was stored in the cooler, which was in a hallway and accessible to everyone on that floor, for a couple of weeks.

Montgomery realised Harmony was dead after doing drugs, Kayla testifies

Friday 9 February 2024 15:30 , Andrea Blanco

The Montgomerys went to the Colonial Village Apartments.

“We did drugs and got high,” Kayla said. “Heroine and crack.”

They only realised that Harmony was dead after they were done doing drugs.

Kayla said Montgomery “folded [Harmony] in half” and put her inside a duffel bag.

“I had the two other kids and I was scared,” Kayla said as she broke down in tears. “Her face was all black and blue. Her face was puffy, and her eyes were puffy.”

Montgomery allegedly decided to leave the body buried in the snow in the Colonial Village parking lot “for the weekend” while he figured out what to do.

‘I think I really hurt her this time'

Friday 9 February 2024 15:24 , Andrea Blanco

On the morning of Harmony’s murder, Kayla and Adam Montgomery went to a methadone clinic.

Kayla did first and Montgomery went later. When he returned to the car, he realised Harmony had another bathroom accident.

“She was crying and making a weird noise,” Kayla Montgomery said. “Adam was punching her repeatedly in the head ... He said ‘Shut the f*** up, stop crying.”

Kayla said she tried to intervene but Montgomery gave her “an evil look.” Kayla and Montgomery’s two infant kids, eight months and two years old at the time, “had no idea of what was going on.”

“He said, ‘I think I really hurt her this time,” Kayla said.

Kayla told jurors they stopped for food at Burger King and ate in the car. Montgomery placed Harmony under a comforter.

Kayla Montgomery recounts Harmony’s abuse

Friday 9 February 2024 15:16 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla Montgomery said that Adam Montgomery would cover Harmony with a comforter that he had inside the card to hide her bruises from people.

Kayla said Harmony was potty trained when she came to live with her and Montgomery, but after they were evicted, she stopped telling them when she needed to go to the bathroom.

She also testified that Montgomery would “smack” Harmony in her legs, face, arms anytime she soiled herself.

Kayla recounts seeing Harmony’s black eye

Friday 9 February 2024 14:49 , Andrea Blanco

“I came home from work and I saw her face and it was really red,” Kayla said. “Adam said that she and Shamus were playing and Shamus hit her with a lightsaber by accident.”

Kayla said that Adam Montgomery later acknowledged he had caused the black eye.

Kayla also said that Montgomery rushed out of the house with Harmony when he saw a DCFS employee approach the home after his uncle contacted the department.

Kayla Montgomery recounts decorating room for Harmony

Friday 9 February 2024 14:27 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla recounted how she and Adam helped decorate Harmony’s room at the Gilford Street residence.

“She like Mickey Mouse,” Kayla said.

Kayla Montgomery breaks down in tears after being shown photo of her and Harmony

Friday 9 February 2024 14:23 , Andrea Blanco

Kayla broke down in tears as prosecutors showed an image of her and Harmony.

“He was working to get custody of her. It took to years,” Kayla said. “[Harmony and I] took pictures and play. We always did silly pictures.”

Kayla Montgomery takes the stand

Friday 9 February 2024 14:20 , Andrea Blanco

The prosecution’s key witness is testifying.

Kayla said that she didn’t initially come forward to police because she had been threatened by her estranged husband.

“I was scared and I was told by Adam that ... he had dropped Harmony with her mother,” Kayla said. “I was scared for myself and my children.”

What locations did jurors view on Wednesday?

Friday 9 February 2024 14:00 , Andrea Blanco

The jurors visited the Gilford Street home where Harmony, her father, stepmother and siblings lived. Jurors were expected to get off the bus transporting them from the courtroom.

Jurors were later taken to the parking lot of Colonial Village Apartments, where the Montgomerys lived in their car after being evicted.

And finally, they went to an apartment on Union Street where prosecutors believe Montgomery hid Harmony’s body while he lived there with his family in 2021.

“In a few minutes, we are going to get on a bus to see a couple of locations in Manchester. In some ways, it’ll be the beginning of a journey that you will likely never forget,” prosecutor Ben Agati said.

“It’s also the last journey that Harmony Montgomery took when she was alive and where her body went afterwards. It’s a journey into the actions of the defendant on the days of the attack and after. We’re going to drive by the place where Harmony was first assaulted, or where she was killed, or where she was ... crushed.”

Montgomery ‘hit Harmony’ every time she soiled herself

Friday 9 February 2024 13:00 , Andrea Blanco

After the Montgomerys were evicted on 27 November 2019, Harmony began having bathroom accidents while the family lived out of the car.

“For ten days, she lived in a car. For ten days, she had bathroom accidents,” the prosecution said. “For ten days, Harmony was not able to control her own body. For ten days, she lived in fear because every time she had an accident, the defendant would hit her.”

The state said that Harmony was so bruised, that Montgomery had to cover her with a blanket every time he brought her in public.

Adam Montgomery pins blame for Harmony’s death on ex-wife in dramatic opening statement

Friday 9 February 2024 12:00 , Andrea Blanco

On Thursday, Montgomery’s lawyer gave a dramatic preview of the line of defence they will be pursuing during the trial. During the opening statement, attorney James Brooks claimed that it was Kayla Montgomery, his client’s estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmother, who last saw the little girl alive.

Mr Brooks went on to say that Kayla Montgomery had created a web of lies to blame her husband and that Adam Montgomery had merely agreed to destroy evidence to “protect” his wife and keep custody of their young children.

“He’s not innocent here. He and Kayla moved the body to keep it hidden. You should find him guilty on those charges,” Mr Brooks told jurors. “Adam Montgomery did not kill Harmony ... Kayla Montgomery was the last person to see Harmony alive and knows how Harmony died.”

Mr Montgomery said Harmony, Adam Montgomery, Kayla Montgomery and the couple’s two infants had been living in a car after being evicted from their home in December 2019. The family was living in their car and Montgomery was doing odd work in order to earn quick money, Mr Brooks claimed.

It was during one of those instances in which Kayla Montgomery was left alone with the children in the car that Harmony died, Mr Brooks alleged. The prosecution had previously suggested during their opening statements that Harmony died after her father repeatedly hit her in the head because she had soiled herself.

The state argued that Kayla Montgomery didn’t come forward with information sooner because she was being abused and “terrorised” by her husband.

“Harmony did not die in that intersection you saw yesterday,” Mr Brooks told the court. “Both Adam Montgomery and Kayla found Harmony’s body in the middle of the night after he returned from work at Colonia Village Apartments.”

The defence said Kayla Montgomery did not tell Adam Montgomery how Harmony died, but that he went on with a plan to destroy Harmony’s remains in order to “protect” his family. The couple then put off the decision to dispose of the body because they didn’t know what to do, Mr Brooks said.

“He had to protect [Kayla]. He had to protect their children,” Mr Brooks said. “If anyone found out, her children would be taken.”

Where is Harmony?

Friday 9 February 2024 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

The girl’s remains have still never been found.

The Gilford Street property was the focus of much of the search with investigators seen in the home and the backyard for multiple days.

However, Manchester Police said the search concluded there.

It is not clear if anything of interest was uncovered and no other locations for searches have been identified.

Adam Montgomery’s past criminal history

Friday 9 February 2024 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

Prior to the alleged murder of his daughter, Adam Montgomery has a history of violence and a long criminal record including convictions for shooting a man in the head in a drug deal just six months before Harmony was born.

He was also convicted in 2010 for attacking two women at gunpoint.

It has also emerged that Montgomery is a suspect in the cold case murder of a 28-year-old man in Lynn, New Hampshire, back in February 2008.

Darlin Guzman was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the former White Hen Convenience store in Lynn’s Austin Square on the night of 10 February 2008. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

A law enforcement source told Boston 25 News that Mr Montgomery, who was 18 at the time, and two members of his family, who were not named, have been the focus of the murder investigation since day one.

The three family members had been in contact with the victim earlier that day and planned to meet with him at the convenience store, before the meeting culminated in gunfire, according to the source.

No one has ever been charged with Guzman’s murder but the source said Mr Montgomery remains the focus of the investigation to this day.

In June 2023, Mr Montgomery was found guilty of all counts in his trial relating to stolen weapons in 2019. He was sentenced to 32-and-a-half to 75 years in prison.

Adam Montgomery brought Harmony’s rotting body to work

Friday 9 February 2024 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Following complaints by other residents at the shelter where he lived and hid Harmony’s body, Montgomery decided to bring the bag with Harmony’s remains to work with him every day.

At the time, Montgomery worked as a cook and dish washer at a since-closed restaurant.

“[The bag] stood out to people, because he placed it in the freezer during his shifts,” a prosecutor said. “He brought it with him regularly to work and he stored it in a freezer where the company kept food, ingredients. People saw him bringing that in and out. They couldn’t have imagined what that bag contained.”

When was Harmony last seen?

Friday 9 February 2024 08:00 , Andrea Blanco

The last confirmed sighting of Harmony was on 11 September 2019 when Manchester police officers were called to her father’s home on 77 Gilford Street in Manchester.

Harmony was living with her father as well as his wife Kayla Montgomery and their children at the property at the time.

Law enforcement said the last police callout to the property was in October 2019 but later confirmed they had muddled the dates and it was actually September.

Police interviews and statements from various family members also offered a timeline for her last known sighting.

Ms Sorey told police she had not been able to contact her daughter since they spoke on a video call in April 2019. After that, she said Mr Montgomery cut off all contact between her and her daughter.

Mr Montgomery first claimed to investigators he last saw his daughter around Thanksgiving 2019, claiming that Ms Sorey had picked her up from Manchester to take her to live with her.

According to the criminal complaint, Mr Montgomery claimed to believe his daughter was living with his ex when officers contacted him in December 2021.

He also did “not show much emotion or reaction” when officers said they were concerned whether Harmony was alive, the complaint alleges.

His story was also contradicted by Ms Montgomery, who told police she last saw Harmony the day after Thanksgiving when her husband said he was driving her to see Ms Sorey.

Mr Montgomery’s uncle Kevin Montgomery told investigators he had not seen Harmony or his nephew since late 2019 when she was five years old.

WATCH: Officers saw missing 5-year-old in Sept 2019': Police chief on Harmony Montgomery case

Friday 9 February 2024 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Who was Harmony Montgomery?

Friday 9 February 2024 06:00 , Andrea Blanco

Harmony was born in June 2014. At the time, her father was in prison before his release in 2015.

The little girl was removed from her mother’s care at least three times in the first four years of her life, according to WMUR.

In July 2018, the Department of Child Services removed her from her mother’s custody, due to her drug addiction, and placed Harmony in a foster home.

Then, in February 2019, Mr Montgomery was granted custody of Harmony before a review of his home was completed by the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families.

While Ms Sorey lived in Massachusetts, Mr Montgomery lived in New Hampshire – so Harmony was moved to a new state to live with her father.

Harmony Montgomery was missing two years before anyone noticed. Now her father is on trial for murder

Friday 9 February 2024 05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Harmony Montgomery, 5, was last seen in the fall of 2019, but authorities only started searching for her two years later. Now, her father Adam Montgomery is finally going on trial for her murder.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report:

A missing child, murder and father on trial: What happened to Harmony Montgomery?

Father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter does not attend start of trial

Friday 9 February 2024 04:00 , Andrea Blanco

On Tuesday, Judge Amy Messer told the pool of jurors Wednesday morning that Adam Montgomery had a right to appear at his trial, but he also had a right not to.

“You are not to speculate on why he is not here today” nor draw any inferences, she said.

Montgomery also did not appear in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors discuss harrowing details about the way Adam Montgomery concealed Harmony’s body

Friday 9 February 2024 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

After Harmony was killed on 7 December 2019, her father, stepmother Kayla Montgomery, and the couple’s two infant children moved in with Kayla’s mother. At that time, Montgomery reportedly kept Harmony’s remains inside a red freezer with a white lid.

The family later moved to a shelter, where Montgomery then hid Harmony’s body inside a ceiling vent.

“He compressed and contorted her body into this bag,” the prosecution said while showing a medium-sized tote bag.

The state said that when investigators returned to the room two years later, they saw deep blood stains in the ceiling vent and smelled decomposition.

“And surrounding Harmony’s blood, all that was left of her .... the defendant’s fingerprints and palm prints, froze in there for a time,” the prosecution said.

After neighbours began to complain about the smell, Montgomery reportedly brought the bag with Harmony’s remains to work with him every day. At the time, Montgomery worked as a cook and dishwasher at the since-closed Portland Pie Company.

“[The bag] stood out to people, because he placed it in the freezer during his shifts,” a prosecutor said. “He brought it with him regularly to work and he stored it in a freezer where the company kept food, and ingredients. People saw him bringing that in and out. They couldn’t have imagined what that bag contained.”

Montgomery began discussing ways to dispose of Harmony’s body in March 2020, after he and Kayla Montgomery moved to an apartment on Union Street with their children.

“He discussed using a saw to cut her up. He discussed using lime to further decompose her so she couldn’t be found,” the prosecution said. “Remember, he believed that if there was nobody there could be no evidence and he could get away with this.”

The state said that he compressed the sealed bag with Harmony’s remains and added lime to the bag.

“Thinking that it would eat away anything left of her,” the prosecution said. “He spent most of the day in that bathroom compressing Harmony.”

According to the prosecution, Montgomery took Harmony’s frozen remains and put them in the tub, running hot water to further manipulate what was left of the body. Kayla Montgomery then walked inside the bathroom and allegedly saw Montgomery

She saw that Harmony was largely skin, bones and fluid – and that Mr Montgomery was trying to dispose of her remains down the drain, the prosecutor said.

IN PICTURES: Adam Montgomery appears in court for jury selection

Friday 9 February 2024 02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Adam Montgomery to plead guilty to hiding daughter Harmony’s body as murder trial begins

Friday 9 February 2024 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Montgomery, who did not appear in person during Wednesday’s proceedings in Manchester, New Hampshire, acknowledged that he had falsified evidence and abused a corpse in connection with Harmony’s December 2019 death.

Adam Montgomery to plead guilty to hiding daughter Harmony’s body

Harmony Montgomery trial jurors taken on grim tour to pizza place where father hid body

Friday 9 February 2024 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

Proceedings were off to a chaotic start on Wednesday after Montgomery told Judge Amy Messer via video conference that he intended to plead guilty to two of the charges — abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence — and be tried on the remaining counts.

The announcement was made as jurors waited to go on a view of different key locations in the case. They were expected to visit the Gilford Street home where Harmony, her father, stepmother and siblings lived before they were evicted in November 2019.

Jurors were also set to drive by the parking lot of a building complex where the Montgomerys lived in their car months after. The final location was an apartment on Union Street where the Montgomerys lived and where prosecutors believe Montgomery reduced Harmony’s body.

Harmony Montgomery trial jurors taken on tour to pizza place where father hid body

WATCH: Officers saw missing 5-year-old in Sept 2019': Police chief on Harmony Montgomery case

Thursday 8 February 2024 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Harmony Montgomery’s father kept her ‘rotting remains in restaurant freezer alongside ingredients’, jury hears

Thursday 8 February 2024 22:00 , Andrea Blanco

Presenting the disturbing case to the jury panel, a state prosecutor detailed the great lengths that Montgomery went to conceal and abuse his daughter’s corpse — and how he stored the remains in a walk-in freezer at a restaurant where he worked.

Harmony Montgomery’s father kept ‘rotting remains in restaurant freezer’

Court adjourns

Thursday 8 February 2024 20:01 , Andrea Blanco

Judge Amy Messer said jurors are expected back in court at 8.45am tomorrow.

Mr Soros is being cross-examined by the defence

Thursday 8 February 2024 20:01 , Andrea Blanco

Mr Soros said he noticed red marks on one of Harmony’s eyes.

After being questioned by the defence, Mr Soros also admits that he did not notice any of ther causes of concerns.

DCFS worker takes the stand

Thursday 8 February 2024 19:56 , Andrea Blanco

Demetrios Soros, a former employee with the Department of Child and Family Services, conducted a check-in after the department received an anonymous tip that Harmony was being abused. Mr Soros said that he saw Harmony getting in the car with her father and did not have a chance to introduce himself.

He then made a phone call to Montgomery and later met with him in person.

Mr Soros then contacted Montgomery on 20 January 2020 and was told that Harmony was with her mother.

Mr Soros said he left a message in Crystal Sorey’s voicemail.

Montgomery’s friend tells court he saw Harmony’s black eye

Thursday 8 February 2024 19:38 , Andrea Blanco

Nicholas Hearn recounted an instance in which he visited Montgomery in July 2019.

“She came out of her house and had red marks, a black eye,” Mr Hearn said. “I questioned Adam about what had happened and he told me that she acquired it during a soccer accident.”

Montgomery reportedly ordered Harmony to go back inside the house.

Again, the defence chooses not to cross-examine this witness.

Adam Montgomery’s former lover takes the stand

Thursday 8 February 2024 19:33 , Andrea Blanco

Adam Montgomery’s former lover Katie Moren took the stand to testify about a conversation he had with Montgomery about their children in 2021.

Ms Moren said she recalled Montgomery saying Kayla Montgomery “would do anything for him.”

Ms Moren also recounted a conversation with Montgomery in which he said the worst thing he had done to one of his children was the time he hit Harmony and gave her a black eye. The defence chose not to cross-examine Ms Moren.

Court takes lunch recess

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:37 , Andrea Blanco

Trial will resume at 1.30pm.

Defence claims Adam Montgomery accidentally gave Harmony black eye while pulling her away from brother

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:37 , Andrea Blanco

Under cross-examination by the defence, Kevin Montgomery said that his nephew later told him that he had hit Harmony because he found her “with her hands on [his-then-fivemonth-old brother’s] mouth.”

During redirect, Kevin Montgomery clarified that he didn’t think Adam Montgomery was just “jerking Harmony” away from her brother, or that his comment about “bashing Harmony around the ***ing house” was sarcasm.

Adam Montgomery blocked Kevin Montgomery on Facebook after hitting Harmony

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:31 , Andrea Blanco

Adam Montgomery said he later apologised to his uncle for having hit Harmony.

Kevin Montgomery tried to get ahold of Montgomery in 2020, to no avail.

He later realised that Adam Montgomery had blocked him on Facebook.

Adam Montgomery’s uncle takes the stand

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:23 , Andrea Blanco

Kevin Montgomery, who briefly lived in the same home along with Adam Montgomery, his wife and kids, says he does not want to be in court today but was subpoenaed to testify. Kevin Montmory tells juror she took a trip to Florida in July 2019 to visit family.

When he returned on 22 July 2019, he noticed Harmony had a black eye.

“Looked full all the way around, like a racoon’s eye,” Kevin Montgomery said as he became emotional. “I said something along the lines of, ‘Oh my **ing God, what did you do, Harmony?

Harmony did not answer the question, but Adam Montgomery did.

“She didn’t do anything, I bashed her around the ***ing house,” Kevin Montgomery said his nephew answered.

Kevin told several relatives about the incident, including Harmony’s mother and foster mother, and also called the Department of Child Services.

Crystal Sorey briefly cross-examined by the defence

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:12 , Andrea Blanco

Montgomery’s attorneys only asked Ms Sorey if she liked being a big sister, and about Harmony’s age.

Crystal Corey recounts desperate attempts to see Harmony

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:07 , Andrea Blanco

“I kept reaching out to Adam and Kayla,” Ms Corey said. “I was trying to reach out to everybody. His grandmother, his uncle, his dad, anybody.”

Ms Corey said Adam and Kayla Montgomery had blocked her on Facebook, and that had been the way they had been communication before.

Ms Corey last saw Harmony in April 2019 during a Facetime call.

Harmony’s biological mother takes the stand

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:03 , Andrea Blanco

Crystal Sorey became emotional as prosecutors asked what importance 7 June 2014 had for her.

“That’s the day my daughter Harmony was born,” Ms Sorey said. “She was rambunctious, she could tell you her whole life story. People couldn’t believe she was two.”

Harmony was frequently removed from Ms Sorey’s care due to her substance abuse problem.

After Adam Montgomery got custody of Harmony, her mother only saw her two times, and had two Facetime calls before the little girl was killed.

‘Harmony potty trained herself’

Thursday 8 February 2024 16:54 , Andrea Blanco

Ms Raftery said that Harmony had began potty training when she lived with her, and had finsihed while living with her mother Crystal Sorey.

“At two and a half, going on three she was potty trained,” Ms Raftery. “She wanted to be like the bigger kids in our house. So she would tell us, she pretty much potty trained herself.”

Harmony’s foster mother becomes emotional while on the stand

Thursday 8 February 2024 16:49 , Andrea Blanco

“We had the privilege of being Harmony’s foster parents,” Michelle Raftery told jurors.

Ms Raftery cared for Harmony when she was just two months old.

She was returned to her mother and then back to the Rafterys, who cared for her for about two years and half.

Harmony was then sent to her mother again, but returned to live with the Rafterys about ten months later.

Ms Raftery said that Harmony would call her “momma,” and say “dadda” to her husband.

Doctors had initially said that Harmony was legally blind on both eyes, issues with her brain, and was not expected to live past seven months.

“However I noticed that when I would feed her, she would track me with one of her yes,” Ms Raftery said. “She was very sweet , very happy. She was very social and loved to be around people. Wherever she went, she would leave people happy.”

Harmony was “meeting every bench mark” and thriving with the help of a dedicated team of doctors while she lived with the Rafterys.

Ms Raftery said she last saw Harmony in December 2018.

Defence blames Kayla Montgomery for Harmony’s death

Thursday 8 February 2024 16:18 , Andrea Blanco

The defence argued during opening statements that Adam Montgomery hid Harmony’s remains to protect Kayla Montgomery.

“Adam Montgomery did not kill Harmony,” the defence sai. “Kayla Montgomery was the last person to see Harmony alive and knows how Harmony died.”

Montgomery said he ‘hated’ little girl

Thursday 8 February 2024 16:11 , Andrea Blanco

Prosecutors said Montgomery had allegedly told a person whom he trusted that he “hated Harmony to his core.”

“She was evil ... Reminded me of her mother,” Montgomery reportedly said. “I hated her.”

Adam Montgomery told friend ‘investigators were wasting their time’

Thursday 8 February 2024 16:09 , Andrea Blanco

In March 2020, Montgomery rented a U-Haul and went to an unknown location to dispose of what remained of Harmony.

“He told Kayla that he was not going to tell her where she was going to dump Harmony,” the prosecution said.

“He was in control, he had all the pieces.”

Despite several multi-state searches, Harmony’s remains have never been found.

The state said a recording of a call, in which Montgomery reportedly told a friend that “investigators were wasting their time,” will be introduced as evidence.

‘I can put her in pieces, I can cut her up,’ Montgomery allegedly told wife

Thursday 8 February 2024 15:49 , Andrea Blanco

The prosecution said that Adam Montgomery asked his wife to help him reduce Harmony’s body even further, but “it was too much” for her.

“So she went to the living room to be with her two sons so they wouldn’t walk in and see what their father was doing.

At some point, Montgomery took a break and came out to the living room saying: “I can put her in pieces, I can work her up.”

Prosecutors reveal disturbing details on how Montgomery reduced Harmony’s remains

Thursday 8 February 2024 15:35 , Andrea Blanco

Montgomery began discussing ways to dispose of Hrmony’s body in March 2020, after he moved to an apartment on Union Street.

“He discussed using a saw to cut her up. He discussed using lime to further decompose her so she couldn’t be found,” the prosecution said. “Remember, he believed that if there was nobody there could be no evidence and he could get away with this.”

The state said that he compressed the sealed bag with Harmony’s remains and added lime to the bag.

“Thinking that it would eat away anything left of her,” the prosecution said. “He spent most of the day in that bathroom compressing Harmony.”

According to the prosecution, Montgomery then took Harmony’s frozen remains and put them in the tub, running hot water to further manipulate what was left of the body. Kayla Montgomery then walked inside the bathroom and allegedly saw Montgomery

She saw that Harmony was largely skin, bones and fluid – and that Mr Montgomery was trying to dispose of her remains down the drain, the prosecutor said.

Montgomery’s fingerprints found next to stains of Harmony’s blood

Thursday 8 February 2024 15:14 , Andrea Blanco

When the family moved to a shelter, Montgomery then hid Harmony’s body in the ceiling.

But after neighbours began to complain about the smell, Montgomery decided to reduce the remains.

“He compressed and contorted her body into this bag,” the prosecution said while showing a medium-sized tote bag.

The state investigators saw deep blood stains and smelled decomposition when they checked the ceiling vents two years later.

The blood was tested and later confirmed to be Harmony’s blood.

“And surrounding Harmony’s blood, all that was left of her .... the defendant’s fingerprints and palm prints, froze in there for time.”

Montgomery first kept Harmony’s body in cooler

Thursday 8 February 2024 15:07 , Andrea Blanco

The prosecution said Montgomery kept Harmony’s body on the ground between his car and a dumpster at the Colonial Village apartment complex.

It was December, the state said, and Montgomery wanted to keep Harmony’s body cold and from decomposing.

When they moved to the home of Kayla Montgomery’s mother weeks later, Montgomery kept the body in a cooler.

‘He stuffed her in that bag and went about his day like nothing happened’

Thursday 8 February 2024 15:01 , Andrea Blanco

The prosecution said that after Montgomery allegedly murdered Harmony, he went to a Burger King drive-thru and later to a methadone clinic, where he and Kayla Montgomery took turns doing drugs.

“He ate his food, did his drugs and Harmony slowly died,” “And when he was done with that and ... when his car died as Harmony had died

Montgomery began shaking Harmony and telling her to wake up, the state said.

“And when he couldn’t, he grabbed a duffel bag and stuffed Harmony’s body inside.”

“He stuffed her in that bag and went about his day like nothing happened.”

Relatives had contacted Child Protective Services before Harmony’s murder

Thursday 8 February 2024 14:47 , Andrea Blanco

Harmony Montgomery briefly lived with relatives of Montgomery who then had to travel to Florida for a medical procedure.

When they returned to New Hampshire, the relatives noticed Harmony had a black eye and asked what had happened.

“She didn’t do nothing. I bashed her around the house,” Montgomery reportedly said.

The relatives contacted Child Protective Services but he was unsuccessful, the prosecution said.

Adam Montgomery repeatedly beat and terrorised wife to keep her ‘quiet,’ prosecution says

Thursday 8 February 2024 14:42 , Andrea Blanco

During opening arguments, the prosecution said that Kayla Montgomery had been threatened to remain silent about the harrowing circumstances of Harmony’s death by her husband.

The prosecution also said that Harmony was subjected to the same abuse during the time that she lived with her father being killed.

The state Harmony was potty trained when she went to live with Montgomery, and her bathroom accidents were likely a symptom of the abuse she endured.

“You’ll hear that she went from this girl full of life, a girl who radiated happiness, to a scared girl, bruised and from there she went to be the dead girl rotting in the bag,” a prosecutor said. “And then she went to be the dead girl rotting in the ceiling, a ceiling the defendant slept under for months as Harmony’s body fluids leaked through that ceiling.”

Montgomery ‘compressed Harmony’s body to fir inside a tote bag

Thursday 8 February 2024 14:33 , Andrea Blanco

“For two years, he got away with butchering a five-year-old And the defendant made sure that Harmony would be gone without a trace,” the prosecutor told jurors.

The prosecutor also showed a medium-sized tote bag in which he said Harmony’s reduced body fit.

Opening arguments begin

Thursday 8 February 2024 14:24 , Andrea Blanco

“When people across this nation, all the way from Florida to Alaska and everywhere in between ... we’re looking for Harmony, there’s one person who’s not. Her biological father, the defendant you saw two days ago,” a prosecutor tells jurors.

“His concern is that she would not be found and that his heinous and depraved actions wouldn’t come to light.”

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website