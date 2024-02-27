Harold Wood: Murder probe as victim found with ‘extensive injuries’ at Elizabeth line station

Harold Wood station (Crossrail)

A murder investigation has been launched after a person was killed early on Tuesday in a “despicable and unprovoked” act of violence at an Elizabeth line station.

A member of staff reported the individual was attacked on the platform of Harold Wood station, east London just after 4.30am.

Officers found the victim, whose gender is not known, badly hurt with “extensive injuries” lying on the ground.

British Transport and Metropolitan Police officers attended.

Despite the best efforts of emergency crews including London Ambulance Service, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “This act of unprovoked violence was despicable.

“The investigation remains in the early stages, and although though we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries.”

A murder investigation has been launched after a person sadly died at Harold Wood railway station last night.



A man has been arrested in connection.



Anyone with info is asked to text 61016 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Read more: https://t.co/r4sVUCedAP pic.twitter.com/gTvko5X5ez — British Transport Police (@BTP) February 27, 2024

National Rail said: “The emergency services are dealing with an ongoing incident close to the railway in the Harold Wood area.

“To allow them to carry out their work, the station has been closed and no trains are able to call at Harold Wood station.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 53 of 27/02/24.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.